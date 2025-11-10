Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market to Reach $37.4 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The synthetic viscose fiber market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand for affordable, sustainable, and versatile textiles in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial applications. Its biodegradable nature, silk-like texture, and ability to blend with other fibers make it a preferred choice in the global textile industry. However, environmental concerns related to chemical-intensive production processes and raw material dependency pose challenges. Closed-loop production, recycled raw materials, and expanding applications in medical textiles, hygiene products, and automotive interiors are opportunistic for market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Regular Viscose and High Wet Modulus Viscose), Product Form (Staple Fiber and Filament Fiber), and Application (Spinning Clothing, Home Textile, Medical Textile, Industry Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the synthetic viscose fiber market was valued at $19.0 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $37.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2025 to 2034.

Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact

The synthetic viscose fiber market is significantly influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. Global economic fluctuations, such as the slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflationary pressures, have impacted demand in key sectors like apparel and home textiles. The International Monetary Fund noted a decline in global GDP growth from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2023, affecting textile consumption. Rising raw material costs, particularly wood pulp, and energy price volatility have increased production costs, impacting pricing strategies. Geopolitically, trade tensions, such as U.S.-China tariffs, have disrupted supply chains, with China being a dominant player in viscose production. Environmental regulations in China and Europe have led to temporary production halts, causing supply shortages and price spikes. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated energy costs in Europe, increasing manufacturing expenses and logistics challenges. Despite these challenges, the market outlook remains positive, driven by rising demand in emerging economies and innovations in sustainable production, particularly for applications in eco-friendly fashion, medical textiles, and automotive sectors.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $19.0 Billion Market Size in 2034 $37.4 Billion CAGR 7.0 % No. of Pages in Report 420 Segments Covered Fiber Type, Product Form, Application, and Region Drivers - Rising demand for sustainable and affordable textiles - Expanding applications in diverse industries Opportunity Technological innovation in sustainable viscose production Restraint Environmental concerns and raw material dependency

Leading Market Players: -

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Limited

Sateri

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Yibin Grace Group Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Rayon Limited

Envoy Textiles Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Formosa Chemical and Fiber Corporation

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Ibrahim Fibres Limited

Key Industry Trends

The synthetic viscose fiber market is evolving with a strong focus on sustainability and technological advancements . The shift toward eco-friendly production processes, such as closed-loop systems, is gaining traction to address environmental concerns related to chemical usage and deforestation. For instance, Lenzing AG's Ecovero brand offers FSC-certified, sustainable viscose fibers, meeting stringent environmental standards. Innovations in recycled cellulose and agricultural waste as raw materials are reducing dependency on wood pulp. The market is also seeing growth in applications like medical textiles, hygiene products, and automotive interiors, driven by viscose's absorbency and comfort properties. Key players are expanding production capacities in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific. For example, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. partnered with Circulose in April 2025 to enhance its sustainable fiber offerings and global market reach. These trends reflect the industry's response to regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable, high-performance textiles.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global synthetic viscose fiber market. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and product innovations to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Key Developments

In April 2025, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. partnered with Circulose to commercialize recycled pulp, enhancing its sustainable product offerings and global brand presence. This collaboration supports the growing demand for circular economy solutions.

In February 2020, Indonesia's largest integrated viscose rayon production facility was opened by APR in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau, supporting Indonesia's textile industry and Industry 4.0 strategy. This facility enhances regional supply chains.

