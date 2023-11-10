Synthetic Dyes Market to Reach $11.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The textile industry is one of the largest consumers of synthetic dyes. Growth of the textile & apparel sector, driven by changing fashion trends and increase in demand for textiles, has a direct impact on the demand for synthetic dyes.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "The synthetic dyes market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, disperse dyes, pigment dyes, reactive dyes, and others. On the basis of end use industry, it is divided into textile & apparel, pharmaceutical, packaging & printing, cosmetics & personal care, paint & coatings, and food & beverages, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global synthetic dyes industry generated $6.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Developing economies with growing industrial and automotive sectors, such as China and India, offer significant growth opportunities for the synthetic dyes market. The expansion of infrastructure and manufacturing in these regions drives the demand for rubber products and associated chemicals. However, some synthetic dyes contain toxic chemicals or heavy metals, posing health risks to workers in the dye industry and potentially to consumers when dyed products come into contact with the skin. Regulations and safety standards are in place to mitigate these risks. The globalization of trade and manufacturing contributes to the expansion of the synthetic dyes market, as dyes are produced and used in various regions across the globe offering most lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.5 billion CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 458 Segments covered Type, End Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Increase in penetration of synthetic dyes in textile industry Robust demand from cosmetics and personal care industry Opportunities Escalating demand from pharmaceutical industry Restraints Environmental pollution and wastage of energy

The disperse dye segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Disperse dyes are primarily used to color synthetic textiles, such as polyester and acetate. With increase in popularity of synthetic fibers in the textile industry due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, there is growth in demand for disperse dyes to color these materials. Rise of dye sublimation printing, a technique that utilizes disperse dyes, has fueled the demand for these dyes. This method allows for high-quality, customizable, and vibrant prints on textiles & other products, making it popular in various end use industries, including fashion, sportswear, and home decor. However, the direct dyes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The textile and apparel end use industry segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the textile and apparel segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to one-third of the global synthetic dyes market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Development and improvement of road networks, highways, and transportation Advances in dye chemistry have led to the development of eco-friendly synthetic dyes with reduced environmental impact. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for sustainable synthetic dyes in response to consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. Ongoing research and development in the synthetic dye industry have resulted in improved dye formulations, dyeing processes, and printing technologies, enhancing the efficiency and quality of textile coloration. However, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to manifest highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023-2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global synthetic dyes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. China's strong economic growth has led to increase in consumer spending, which can drive demand for dyed products, including textiles, clothing, and home furnishings. China has been implementing stricter environmental regulations, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable dyeing processes and dyes to mitigate pollution. Japan has a strong fashion and design industry, and synthetic dyes are essential for textile and clothing coloring. Trends in fashion and consumer demand influence the dye market. These factors have created lucrative opportunities for the synthetic dyes in the Asia-Pacific during the upcoming periods.

Leading Market Players: -

ORGANIC DYES AND PIGMENTS.

SUNSHINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

DYSTAR SINGAPORE PTE LTD

PTE LTD HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC,

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

BASF SE

ARCHROMA

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global synthetic dyes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

