Synthetic Diamond Market to Reach US$ 43.7 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Abundant demand for machining and cutting tools made of synthetic diamond to propel revenue streams in Synthetic Diamond Market; synthetic diamond likely to gather traction in gem application presents vast profitable avenue

Steady demand in several, diverse industrial applications particularly in oil & gas industry to steer growth; rising demand from jewellery industry in Asia Pacific

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Diamond Market manufacturers are likely to tap into massive demand of products in the manufacture of high-precision instruments and machining and cutting tools for multiple industries. Advancements in the lab-created diamond, particularly of high-pressure, high-temperature methods, will boost the Synthetic Diamond Market size. The global Synthetic Diamond Market is projected to advance at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031.

Over the years, several high-end applications of synthetic diamond have emerged, notably in semiconductor industry, observed the authors of global market study on synthetic diamond. Stridently, its growing preference over its natural counterpart in gem industry can be attributed to the vast variety of colors possible and push toward less diamond mining owing to environmental pollution. Of note, growing R&D in making diamond circuits for demanding applications will create lucrative demand of Synthetic Diamond Market.

Key Findings of Synthetic Diamond Market Study

Demands in Multiple Industrial Applications, particularly in Oil & Gas: The study found that synthetic diamond is used in wide spectrum of industrial applications. It is gathering stream in water treatment, oil & gas machining and tools, electronics, high-end electronics, and optical application, thereby steering revenue streams in the synthetic diamond Synthetic Diamond Market. Additionally, their use in chip manufacturing and abrasives for machining and tools applications presents a value-grab opportunity for market players, since high-end chips are extensively being researched upon by electronics manufacturers.

: Synthetic diamonds made of both chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and high pressure high temperature (HPHT) technology are utilized in key applications. The study observed that there is high preference of high pressure high temperature (HPHT) method for producing synthetic diamond. This can be attributed to the fact that diamonds produced by the method can be utilized in wide range of application areas. Thus versatility hold a key underpinning for the massive demand.

Low Cost and Easy Availability Underpins Tremendous Growth Opportunities: Rise in demand for low-cost alternative for natural diamond has generated massive impetus to the expansion of the Synthetic Diamond Market. Of note, greater ease of availability over natural diamond is a major value proposition.

Synthetic Diamond Market: Drivers

Synthetic diamonds have evoked worldwide interest as a cost-effective and better alternative to natural diamonds. Inclination of end-use industries to adopt products in various applications is a key factor behind the evolution of the Synthetic Diamond Market.

Rise in demand for high-end materials in the electronics industries is a key driver for expanding lucrative avenues in the Synthetic Diamond Market. Strides made in the production of high-end electronics to meet industrial and commercial applications are bolstering the revenue potential.

Synthetic Diamond Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global Synthetic Diamond Market, more than 50%, in 2021. Rise in preference of synthetic diamond from manufacturers in the jewellery industry and growing adoption in various industrial applications will spur the revenue growth in the regional market.

held a major share of the global Synthetic Diamond Market, more than 50%, in 2021. Rise in preference of synthetic diamond from manufacturers in the jewellery industry and growing adoption in various industrial applications will spur the revenue growth in the regional market. The North America Synthetic Diamond Market is anticipated to gain incremental shares during the forecast period. However, the study projects the growth to be only marginal owing to lack of standardization of the manufacturing processes across the region.

Synthetic Diamond Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study projected the market landscape to be consolidated. Leading players are geared toward adopting cutting-edge manufacturing methods to develop synthetic diamond of several attractive physical and chemical properties.

Some of the key players are Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Titan Co. Ltd, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Applied Diamond Inc., Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., ILJIN Co., Ltd., and Henan Huanghe Whirlwind.

Synthetic Diamond Market Segmentation

Product

Bort

Dust

Grit

Powder

Stone

Manufacturing Process

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD)

Type

Polished

Rough

Application

Gem

Heat Sinks / Exchangers

High-end Electronics

Laser & X-ray

Machining and Cutting Tools

Surgical Machinery

Water Treatment

Quantum Computing

Optical

Sensors & Scanning

Medical

Electricals

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

