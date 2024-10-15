Syntax Systems Acquires Argon Supply Chain Solutions

Adding best-in-class SAP® Digital Supply Chain Capabilities to its Suite of Industry-Focused Enterprise Cloud Solutions

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, announced it has acquired Argon Supply Chain Solutions, a firm specializing in warehouse management and supply chain optimization solutions and SAP® Gold Partner. Argon serves a growing range of multi-national customers across the world through its presence in the UK and South Africa.

"The Argon team is renowned for its market leading knowledge and Digital Supply Chain excellence through their partnership with SAP," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "By welcoming the Argon team to the growing Syntax family, we are expanding our capabilities and infusing a critical component within our core industry verticals. Together, we are growing our services and reach to better serve our respective customers with full implementation lifecycle support for logistics execution."

"As part of Syntax, Argon will have additional resources to grow our reach into new markets and industry verticals. Having worked together in the past, I am confident that our culture fit, and growing set of best-in-class capabilities will equally benefit our employees and our respective customers. Together, we are in a better position to further our mission of delivering operational performance improvements to a growing international customer base," commented Argon co-founders Peter Kerr and David Webb.

"Novacap is proud to support Syntax's acquisition of Argon. As committed partners, we are dedicated to advancing Syntax's leadership in the SAP ecosystem, and application management and cloud services sector. The addition of Argon's team and capabilities will help empower more businesses in the Consumer Products and Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Wholesale and Distribution, Mining and Life Sciences verticals," said Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner at Novacap.

Syntax is a portfolio company in the TMT VI Fund of Novacap, one of North America's established private equity firms. Argon is Syntax's seventh add-on acquisition since partnering with Novacap.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com or follow Syntax on LinkedIn.

About Argon SCS

Argon SCS (Pty) Ltd, a UK and South African based SAP service provider founded in 2011, is focused on providing Warehouse and Stock Management solutions. With over 100 successful warehouse projects implemented, Argon has established itself as a leader in cost effective and efficient supply chain projects. With extensive experience in the Consumer Products and Goods, Manufacturing, Wholesale and Distribution, and Life Sciences industries, Argon has developed a multi-industry experience resulting in adaptive cross industry knowledge within the supply chain execution space. For more information, please visit https://argonscs.com.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada's most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors, Technologies, Industries, Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management and more than 110 employees, including 65-plus investment professionals, across offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. For more information on Novacap, please visit: www.novacap.ca .

CONTACT: snytax@walkersands.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237121/Syntax_Logo.jpg