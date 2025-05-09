Syntactic Foam Market worth $233,929.5 thousand by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type (Macro-sphere, Micro-sphere), Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Filler Type (Glass and Ceramic Micro-spheres), Foam (Block, Sheet & Rod), Chemistry (Epoxy, Polypropylene), End-use Industry & Region – Global Forecast To 2030", syntactic foam market is projected to grow from USD 175,000.0 thousand in 2024 to USD 233,929.5 thousand in 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.

Syntactic foam material is made from micro-spheres made from glass, metal, or ceramic and combined in a matrix of polymer, metal, or ceramic. The material is mainly used for buoyancy in deep-sea applications and as a lightweight material in industries like aerospace and automotive. The growing offshore crude oil and gas extraction and deep-sea exploration activities drive the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Syntactic Foam Market"

259 – Tables

60 – Figures

259 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49852579

By matrix type, the polymer matrix segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By matrix, polymer matrix is projected to account for the largest market share due to the manufacturing of major syntactic foams using epoxy resin. Epoxy resin is a cost-efficient thermoset plastic with high strength and works effectively when combined with micro-spheres. Syntactic foams with epoxy resin are easy to make, making them the most suitable matrix type. It can be cast on-site in the desired shape required in the application.

By filler type, the glass micro-spheres segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

By filler type, the glass micro-spheres segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to its multiple advantages. Glass micro-spheres have very little weight, making them suitable for use in buoyancy purposes. They are corrosion-resistant, making them even more advantageous for use especially in deep-sea applications. The trapped air inside the microspheres provides excellent thermal insulation properties, which helps syntactic foams resist heat transfer. Glass is also moisture-resistant, preventing water from entering the syntactic foam material.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49852579

By end-use, the aerospace and defence segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2024

By end-use, the aerospace and defence segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2024 in the syntactic foam market due to increased air travel and demand for more airplanes. Due to its low weight, it is also important to note that syntactic foam is used as an alternative to traditional honeycomb materials in airplanes. It is also utilized in tooling boards in the aerospace industry. Furthermore, its application can be seen in aerial drones, making the overall weight of the drone less.

Middle East & Africa accounted for the largest share of the syntactic foam casting market in 2024

North America accounted for the largest share of the syntactic foam market in 2024 due to its robust marine, subsea, aerospace, and defence industries. The region has been exploring offshore oil and gas extraction sites, which can help the syntactic foam market grow. Syntactic foam is key in subsea applications such as riser insulation, buoyancy modules, and floats. North America is also home to many aerospace companies, and syntactic foam is used in these sectors for lightweight structural components, insulation, and buoyant materials in drones, aircraft, and underwater defence systems.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=49852579

The syntactic foam market comprises major players such as Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), ALCEN (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Resinex Trading S.r.l. (Italy), ESCO Technologies Inc. (US), Matrix Composites & Engineering (Australia), DIAB Group (Sweden), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), DeepWater Buoyancy Inc. (US), and Balmoral Group (Scotland). Expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations are significant strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the syntactic foam market.

Get access to the latest updates on Syntactic Foam Companies and Syntactic Foam Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Battery Materials Companies

Cultured Marble Companies

EIFS Companies

Semiconductor Materials Companies

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg