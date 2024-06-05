Syngene launches platform for rapid, enhanced protein production

The new proprietary cell line development platform combines a robust cell line, transposon technology with high throughput clone screening and single cell imaging to deliver highly efficient protein production, with high titers, offering speed at reduced risk.

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International Ltd. (NSE: SYNGENE), a leading global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), announces the launch of its new protein production platform. The platform, using a cell line and transposon-based technology in-licensed from Swiss biotech services company, ExcellGene, coupled with Syngene's clone selection and development processes, promises significant improvement in efficiency and precision.

The new platform accelerates enhanced protein production, enabling quicker preclinical and clinical development as well as product launches, thereby reducing time to market.

"By combining the cell line and transposon-based platform from ExcellGene with our proprietary processes, we are pushing the boundaries in cell line development. This innovative approach will not only accelerate development timelines but also enhance the overall reliability and efficiency of the process, delivering substantial benefits to our clients," said Sridevi Khambhampaty, Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International.

"Syngene sees biologics as a key driver of future growth and we are committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to achieve reliability, precision and speed for clients. By combining Syngene's skills and experience with ExcellGene's best-in-class cell line development technology, we can expedite getting molecules to market for the people and patients who need them," said Alex Del Priore, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services, Syngene International.

"High yield manufacturing is a multifactorial exercise that starts with transfections and an optimised cell host. We are obviously delighted to partner with and to contribute to Syngene's process development and manufacturing capabilities. This will leverage our technology and our cells (CHOExpress®) for the benefit of their extensive client base. At ExcellGene, we pride ourselves in having studied the profound challenges in DNA transfer to cultivated cells for decades and linked insights from such studies to their phenotypes and use in manufacturing. We are delighted that our work, combined with the talent and expertise of the Syngene team, will directly benefit patients around the world", said Maria J. and Florian M. Wurm, Cofounders and Managers, ExcellGene

The new platform streamlines clone selection and enhances operational productivity. It also supports a wide range of biomolecules including monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates and other recombinant proteins. This versatility facilitates integration with both perfusion and fed-batch manufacturing processes. A track record in developing multiple monoclonal antibodies with the new technology underscores its effectiveness and reinforces Syngene's ability to provide innovative solutions for its clients. By combining this technology with Syngene's existing capabilities, the Company now offers a full range of end-to-end cell line development options, using the latest technology to deliver tangible benefits to customers.

About Syngene International Ltd.

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 6000 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data security, and quality manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With a combination of dedicated research facilities for Amgen, Baxter, and Bristol-Myers Squibb as well as 2 Mn sq. ft of specialist discovery, development and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)report, visit https://esgreport.syngeneintl.com/.

About ExcellGene SA (and ExcellGene Inc. USA) EXCELLGENE SA, located within the beautiful alps of Switzerland, has been leader in cell line generation, cell line development and high yielding manufacturing processes since 2001. It has served hundreds of customers, including some of the largest Pharma and Biotech companies. The company, family-managed and owned, has been at the forefront of cell culture-based technologies for protein production since inception. The more than 300 co-worker publications with >200 citations of these already in 2024 provide evidence of the scientific and technological excellence of the company. For more details, visit www.excellgene.com.