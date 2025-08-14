Synergy Spine Solutions Appoints Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Spine Solutions Inc., a leading innovator in artificial cervical disc replacement, today announced the appointment of Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mr. Wahlenmaier will lead global sales and marketing efforts as the company accelerates its growth and prepares for U.S. commercialization.

With more than 30 years of commercial leadership in the medical device industry, Mr. Wahlenmaier brings deep expertise in scaling high-performance sales organizations, executing successful commercialization strategies, and driving sustained revenue growth.

Mr. Wahlenmaier joins Synergy following a distinguished 13-year tenure at SI-BONE, where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. Under his leadership, SI-BONE's U.S. revenue grew an average of 20% annually, reaching a projected $188 million in 2025. He built and led a commercial team of over 200 professionals and a robust distributor network, while also playing a key role in delivering SI-BONE's first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow breakeven - marking a major milestone in the company's commercial evolution.

"Troy brings a proven track record of commercial success in innovative spinal implants and medical technologies," said Josh Butters, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Spine Solutions. "He's a visionary leader with a rare blend of strategic focus and people-first leadership. His ability to build scalable, culture-driven commercial teams will be pivotal as we accelerate growth and prepare for U.S. market entry."

Throughout his career, Mr. Wahlenmaier has held leadership roles at top medical device companies including NuVasive, Kyphon, SpineTech, and United States Surgical Corporation. He has consistently exceeded revenue targets by developing market-leading teams and navigating the complexities of both private and public company environments. His experience spans early-stage commercialization, market development, and operational execution.

"I'm thrilled to join Synergy Spine Solutions at such a pivotal and transformative time," said Mr. Wahlenmaier. "The company's commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-impact commercial teams. I look forward to working with the entire Synergy team to expand our market presence and deliver sustained value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Mr. Wahlenmaier holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wichita State University and resides in Colorado.

About Synergy Spine Solutions

The Vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc®, is the only device that is designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Hein

VP of Sales and Marketing

timhein@synergyspinesolutions.com

+1 360 991 6300

https://synergyspinesolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092974/5461012/Synergy_Spine_Solutions_Logo.jpg