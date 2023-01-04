Syndigo Announces the Addition of Simon Angove as Chief Executive Officer

Industry-leading Provider of eCommerce Data and Content Optimization Bolsters Leadership Team with CEO Experienced in Growing and Managing Large Technology Companies

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading provider of data management, syndication, and analytics to power eCommerce, today announced that Simon Angove has been named Chief Executive Officer. Paul Salay, who has been Chief Executive Officer for the last six years, will continue to support Syndigo's Board of Directors, advising on company strategy and mergers & acquisitions.

Mr. Angove brings over 25 years of leadership experience building technology businesses, having both launched and grown innovative start-ups as well as run large companies in several industries, including retail, financial services, and the public sector. Most recently, Mr. Angove served as CEO of CentralSquare Technologies, a market leading provider of public safety software formed through the multi-billion-dollar merger of Superion and two other companies. Prior to leading CentralSquare, Mr. Angove was CEO of Superion where he led that company's growth and transformation, helping to drive product innovation, optimize go-to-market execution, enhance operational excellence, and build a high-performing team. Prior to Superion, Mr. Angove led global business units focused on digital solutions at Verint, an omni-channel customer engagement software provider. Earlier in his career, he founded several businesses in the areas of cloud computing, retail in-store video analytics, and workforce optimization.

"I am incredibly excited to serve as Syndigo's next CEO and to join the company at a time of exciting innovation and transformation in the eCommerce industry," said Mr. Angove. "In partnering with our customers and team, I look forward to scaling Syndigo with a strong focus on customer centricity, product innovation, and world-class talent. I believe we are well positioned to help both brands and retailers optimize their data and content to drive success in the fast-growing and competitive eCommerce channel."

"We are thrilled to welcome Simon as Syndigo's next CEO, and we look forward to working closely with him as the company continues to pursue its ambitious goals for growth and customer success," said Peter Rottier, Managing Director at Summit Partners and a member of the Syndigo Board of Directors. "Under Paul's leadership, Syndigo established itself as a market leader in a new category of content optimization for eCommerce. We are grateful for his service, vision, and leadership and look forward to his continued guidance to the board as he transitions to an advisory role. "

"It has been an honor to lead and build Syndigo, together with our team, over the last six years. Syndigo has always been defined by our commitment to help customers optimize their content and digital assets in an age of eCommerce," said Mr. Salay. "Today, I am as confident as I have ever been about the company's future. I believe Simon is the right CEO to lead Syndigo through its next phase, and I look forward to supporting him and the team in the journey ahead."

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf. Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. Syndigo is backed by Summit Partners and The Jordan Company. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $35 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit has partnered with more than two dozen companies across the e-commerce and consumer landscape, including Brooklinen, Klaviyo, Philz Coffee, Reverb.com, Sezane, Sifted, TinyPrints, and MercuryGate. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1987 and a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Technology, Telecom & Utilities, Supply Chain & Logistics, Industrials, and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago and Miami.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811698/Syndigo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Syndigo