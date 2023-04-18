Syncron to Present on the High Cost of Neglecting Aftermarket Parts Planning at the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023

Syncron is delivering a presentation at this year's Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo -- Syncron today announced its participation in the upcoming global conference for supply chain leaders, the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. On May 10, 2023, at 10:00 am EDT, Syncron Director of Industry Solutions Justin Konopaske will deliver a presentation, "When Service Suffers: The High Cost of Neglecting Aftermarket Parts Planning."

"Maintenance is an accepted part of owning and operating a complex asset," said Konopaske. "However, when maintenance deviates from the accepted or scheduled terms, the consequences can be severe." In his presentation, Konopaske will explore how service parts planning differs from production planning, explain the associated risks and offer insight into available solution options.

Supporting its participation at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference, Syncron offers a connected suite of SaaS solutions through its Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud platform , which helps manufacturers and service organizations optimize parts inventory to achieve a more connected, reliable, profitable and customer service-focused aftermarket business.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference is an opportunity for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to connect, learn and engage with a global community on ways to drive real impact within their organizations. Participants will explore top trends and technologies to optimize supply chains, navigate complexities and minimize service disruption.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference will explore big ideas and deliver actionable insights to help supply chain leaders:

Develop agile and resilient supply chain management strategies.

Mitigate risk and respond to disruptions.

Pursue digital initiatives that drive business growth.

Build talent for the future.

Prioritize technology investments to achieve objectives.

Featuring keynote speakers, small-group roundtable sessions, interactive workshops, case studies, peer-to-peer discussions and more, attendees can advance mission-critical priorities through industry-leading insights, guidance and tools.

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023

Hosted by Gartner

May 8 – 10, 2023

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Syncron is taking meetings in Booth 707. For more information or to request a meeting, click here .

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2023. For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/supply-chain-us

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

