Syncron Announces the Appointment of Mårten Gustafsson as Northern European Sales Leader

STOCKHOLM, 16 Oct. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron™, a provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced Mårten Gustafsson as Vice President of Sales. Gustafsson will lead the company's sales operations in Northern Europe, enabling manufacturers in this region to accelerate their journeys to servitization, where companies will no longer just sell products, instead selling products-as-a-service.

Gustafsson has more than 15 years of experience in successful sales leadership roles, including nearly six years at Dassault Systèmes, where he most recently served as Regional Manager for the Nordics. Gustafsson also spent 11 years at PTC, where he built and led several high-performing sales teams.

"Disruptive, forward-thinking companies are what excite me most," said Gustafsson. "Servitization requires a fundamental shift for the way manufacturers operate and serve their customers, and I believe Syncron is well-equipped to enable leading brands in this inevitable change. I look forward to working with our team at Syncron to advance our mission of enabling leading manufacturers to optimize their existing after-sales service business models while simultaneously deploying new models to enable the transition from selling products to selling products-as-a-service. I am excited to help Syncron accelerate its growth and further strengthen its global leadership position."

In his role, Gustafsson will not only be responsible for developing and managing new customer relationships, but also further expanding relationships with Syncron's fast growing list of existing European customers, including ABB, AGCO, Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Epiroc, Electrolux, Kone Cranes, Renault, Rolls Royce, Safran, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, Valmet and many more.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a well-recognized sales leader as Mårten to Syncron," said Anders Grudén, CEO of Syncron. "As a fast-growing, technology company with a significant market opportunity ahead of us, Mårten's track record as a category-leading enterprise sales leader with an impressive knack for growth will play a key role in enabling manufacturers to transform their business models from selling products to selling the outcomes or business value their products deliver. I am confident in Mårten's ability to further strengthen our market leadership position and accelerate our growth."

Gustafsson holds a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering from Uppsala University and a Masters of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wollongong. He also completed the Individual Chief Executive Program at Lindström & Göthberg.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

