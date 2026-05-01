SynbioTech To Unveil Microbiome‑Based Platform for Women's Healthy Aging at Vitafoods Europe 2026

Taiwan Innovators Bring Proven Muscle, Joint, and Kidney Probiotics to Women's Healthy Aging

KAOHSIUNG, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynbioTech, a Taiwan‑based developer of probiotic and postbiotic solutions, will present a portfolio of microbiome‑based ingredients targeting women's healthy aging at Vitafoods Europe 2026, to be held May 5–7 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The company will exhibit at Booth 3G236 and showcase clinical and preclinical evidence across applications including muscle maintenance, gut health, mobility, and metabolic balance for women's healthy aging support.

As women's health shifts from narrow claims to holistic vitality, brands are placing greater emphasis on long-term strength, function, and quality of life.

Market signals already reflect this trend. According to Future Market Insights, the global healthy aging supplement market is estimated to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2024 to USD 2.16 billion by 2034, while Grand View Research reports that the global women's health segment generated USD 38.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 51.76 billion by 2030. For brands, the opportunity lies at the intersection of these two trends: women's healthy aging.

Microbiome Solutions for the Many Dimensions of Women's Aging

As women's health broadens beyond single-function positioning, brands are looking for product concepts that reflect how wellness needs are connected. Muscle health, digestion, metabolism, intimate care, and mobility are often discussed separately, but for aging consumers, they increasingly shape the same goal: staying active and independent for longer.

This is where microbiome science is gaining relevance. Probiotics and postbiotics are no longer viewed only through the lens of digestive health; they are being explored for broader roles across the gut–muscle axis, microbial balance, and metabolic wellness.

TWK10®: From Sports Nutrition to Active Aging

A key focus of SynbioTech's showc ase will be TWK10®, the company's Lactiplantibacillus plantarum strain known for its work in sports and active nutrition. TWK10® is gaining relevance in active aging, where maintaining muscle mass, strength, mobility, and independence becomes increasingly important. Backed by 9 clinical studies and 27 publications, TWK10® has demonstrated measurable outcomes in human trials, including:

3% increase in muscle mass,

13% improvement in grip strength,

16.8% improvement in mobility and agility

51% increase in endurance and stamina

The strain also doubles total amino acid absorption, supporting more efficient protein utilization through the gut–muscle axis.

For brands developing products for women's vitality and long-term physical wellness, TWK10® offers a microbiome-based approach linked to strength, movement, and everyday performance.

Clinical Probiotics Conquer Women's Joint, Intimate, Metabolic Health

At Vitafoods Europe 2026, SynbioTech will feature a broader portfolio of probiotic and postbiotic solutions addressing the interconnected wellness needs of aging women.

ABKefir®, a symbiotic kefir-derived blend of seven strains produced via patented SYNTEK™ fermentation, is supported by two clinical studies and has demonstrated relief across multiple gastrointestinal symptoms including constipation, bloating, and abdominal pain.

SynForU® HerCare, a six-strain probiotic blend with the clinical study showing a 44% reduction in VVC symptoms, 36% reduction in emotional stress, and a meaningful shift in vaginal microbiota toward Lactobacillus dominance, addresses the growing burden of recurrent vaginal infections affecting an estimated 138 million women annually.

LDL557™, a postbiotic (L. delbrueckii subsp. lactis LDL557) targeting the gut–joint axis, has shown preclinical results of up to 80% reduction in cartilage matrix loss and 70% reduction in joint structural damage, supporting its potential as a next-generation joint health solution beyond conventional approaches.

SynForU® ReMain, a two-strain probiotic blend (L. paracasei LPC1411 and L. plantarum LP1410) with clinical evidence showing 5.0% reduction in creatinine and 5.2% improvement in eGFR, and preclinical data demonstrating reductions in key uremic toxin markers including indoxyl sulfate and p-cresyl sulfate, targets the emerging gut–kidney axis for proactive renal wellness.

FS4722™ (L. plantarum FS4722) targets uric acid metabolism through the gut–liver–kidney axis, with preclinical data supporting its role in uric acid regulation and metabolic wellness.

Together, these solutions reflect a more integrated view of women's wellness, addressing the relationship between strength, mobility, gut health, intimate care, metabolism, and vitality as women age.

"Women's healthy aging is no longer defined by single-function products," said Sean Yang, COO of SynbioTech. "Our portfolio brings together probiotic and postbiotic solutions built around specific microbiome-related pathways, from strength and mobility to intimate wellness and metabolic balance. This gives our brand partners a science-backed foundation to develop products that reflect women's real wellness needs as they age."

Translating Microbiome Science into Formulation-Ready Solutions

At Vitafoods Europe 2026, SynbioTech will highlight how probiotic and postbiotic science can be translated into product concepts across capsules, powders, sachets, functional beverages, gummies, and other supplement formats.

SynbioTech will meet with global brand owners, formulators, and industry partners at Booth 3G236 to discuss product development opportunities for the next generation of women's wellness.