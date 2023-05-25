Synapse Medicine and CompuGroup Medical Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Prescribing and Clinical Decision Support

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medicine, the leader in medication success, and CompuGroup Medical, the leader in software for providers, have announced a partnership to accelerate innovation in prescribing and allow physicians to benefit from time-saving technological advances in clinical decision support.

Current prescribing technologies are becoming obsolete

Physicians face a growing workload in their daily practice. Much of this workload isn't top-of-license, clinical work like diagnosing and treating. Instead, it's administrative tasks like charting or managing appointments. One area with potential for improvement is the prescription process which poses patient safety challenges due to the constantly evolving complexity of medical drug knowledge. With recent advancements in artificial intelligence, prescription support technologies as we know them today will soon be obsolete.

Providing raw information and pop-up alerts is no longer enough. Instead, personalized medical recommendations are needed to facilitate clinical decision-making. In this context, it is essential that medical software evolves quickly to meet the needs of physicians. The goal is to save them time on repetitive and burdensome tasks –allowing them to focus on providing the best possible patient care.

Innovating for Personalized Patient Care

Thanks to Synapse Medicine and CompuGroup Medical collaboration, doctors will have access to actionable medical recommendations while maintaining control of their patient's care and will benefit from an optimized user experience to minimize administrative tasks like data entry and searching for information.

Physicians will also benefit from the latest advancements in natural language processing, such as Synapse Copilot tool in their practice management software which enables personalized care based on their unique clinical profile.

Through this strategic partnership, Synapse Medicine and CompuGroup Medical aim to make doctors' daily lives easier by providing three elements: time savings, personalization, and patient safety.

"Partnering with organizations like Synapse Medicine brings our clients and their patients even more innovation in clinical decision support. This new collaboration with Synapse Medicine fits perfectly into our roadmap for innovation and transforming practices towards a safer and more efficient healthcare system." says Franck Frayer, Senior Vice President of CompuGroup Medical.

"Our partnership with CompuGroup Medical is a perfect example of successful collaboration: together we will bring tangible innovations to thousands of doctors, and thus to millions of patients. This is a new step on our mission of ensuring that everyone benefits from an optimal prescription." says Clement Goehrs, co-founder and CEO of Synapse Medicine.

About Synapse Medicine

At Synapse Medicine, we believe in medication success, and are dedicated to creating the technology that makes it possible for everyone. To achieve this goal, we have built an extensive global knowledge base for medication using algorithms to ensure the most reliable, up-to-date data. On the front-end, Synapse Medicine provides a SaaS platform and UI components that are used to prescribe, dispense, and manage medications across the entire patient journey. Synapse is working with world-leading hospitals and digital health companies in the United States, Europe, and Japan to transform today's medication regimens into tomorrow's medication success.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare.

CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 20 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

