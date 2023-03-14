Synaffix Announces Expansion of ADC Collaboration with MacroGenics

MacroGenics adds up to four ADC programs

MacroGenics may combine both its proprietary antibody and bispecific DART ® technologies with Synaffix's linker-payload technologies

Expanded collaboration includes up to $2.2 billion in total potential payments plus tiered royalties on net sales

AMSTERDAM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, has announced the expansion of its license agreement with MacroGenics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

The expansion comes just a year after the original February 2022 deal, increasing the total potential consideration by up to $2.2 billion, plus tiered low to high single-digit royalties on potential net sales of any resulting products. MacroGenics currently has the option to pursue up to seven ADC programs under the expanded deal, which includes three programs from the original collaboration.

Under the original licensing agreement, MacroGenics gained access to Synaffix's clinical stage GlycoConnect™ antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace™ polar spacer technology, as well as select toxSYN™ linker-payloads (SYNtecan E™, SYNeamicin D™ and SYNeamicin G™), each designed to enable ADCs with best-in-class efficacy and tolerability. These may be combined with MacroGenics' proprietary antibody and bispecific DART® platform technologies to generate next-generation ADCs.

Anthony DeBoer, Vice President of Business Development at Synaffix, said: "The expansion of our agreement with MacroGenics is a significant milestone for Synaffix that further underscores the growing momentum behind our proprietary ADC technology. There are now 13 companies that have publicly disclosed the development of more than 20 ADCs that were built using our technology, with 5 programs that have commenced clinical development to date. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the talented team at MacroGenics in order to deliver novel therapeutic candidates for patients in need."

Ezio Bonvini, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MacroGenics, said: "MacroGenics continues to be excited about the promise of Synaffix's novel drug-linker technology that can help advance multiple potential first and best-in-class ADCs for the treatment of cancer."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, MacroGenics, Emergence Therapeutics, Hummingbird Bioscience, Amgen and Chong Kun Dang Pharma.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.



For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a 'one stop' and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

