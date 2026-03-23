Synack Wins Global InfoSec Awards, Named Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS

Honored in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026, reinforcing the shift toward continuous, AI-powered offensive security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the leader in human-led and AI-powered penetration testing, today announced it won two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), being named a Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and a Trailblazer in PTaaS.

These awards validate Synack's ability to help organizations improve cyber resilience, reduce risk, and lower the cost of security operations through scalable, AI-driven testing. They build on Synack's 13-year track record of delivering elite pentesting to global enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure at scale. Today, Synack combines offensive security expertise with agentic AI to close the pentesting gap, where less than one-third of attack surfaces are tested.

"These awards reflect what our customers already see—security that operates at machine speed with human insight," said Jay Kaplan, Synack CEO and Co-founder. "As attack surfaces grow, continuous, AI-powered testing is becoming the standard for staying ahead of modern threats."

"AI is transforming cybersecurity from reactive to continuous and proactive," said Angela Heindl-Schober, CMO at Synack. "By automating vulnerability discovery and validation, organizations can reduce noise, lower operational costs, and focus on the vulnerabilities that truly matter. Combined with human expertise, this is what enables cyber resilience."

The shift toward agentic AI in pentesting is already underway, with 87% of organizations actively planning, piloting, or using these solutions, according to 2026 Omdia research. Driving this transition is the need to reduce time and money spent on vulnerability discovery and management. Synack's agentic AI solution, Sara Triage, autonomously validates scanner results to identify which vulnerabilities are truly exploitable—reducing noise and accelerating remediation. As high volumes of alerts create noise that obscures real risk, Sara Triage highlights key vulnerabilities. Synack customers have already imported over 150,000 scanner findings into the platform.

A leading Fortune 200 company used Sara Triage to process 200 potential vulnerabilities. Of those, only two were verified as exploitable—representing a 99% reduction in noise from unexploitable scanner findings.

By leveraging Synack, a Fortune 500 company identified 112 critical/high scanner findings that Sara Triage confirmed as "Not Exploitable," saving the internal team hundreds of hours of manual analysis.

Synack continues to define the category of continuous, AI-powered penetration testing (PTaaS), combining machine scalability with human validation to secure modern, dynamic environments.

Synack's approach balances machine scalability with human validation through its global Synack Red Team (SRT). This human-in-the-loop model ensures proof-based validation and enables organizations to proactively reduce risk and strengthen resilience in increasingly complex environments.

About Synack

Synack is the leader in human-led and AI-powered penetration testing, transforming offensive security to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant and defend against evolving cyber threats. Synack harnesses agentic AI innovations and a talented, vetted community of security researchers to deliver continuous penetration testing and autonomous vulnerability management. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of expert testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Learn more at www.synack.com.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

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