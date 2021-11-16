Symplicity Boosts Fairer Access to Early Career Jobs Through CareerHub Central

Symplicity, the global leader in student employability, wellbeing, and success, invites employers to broaden their talent pool, boost fairer access to jobs, and reach millions of students and recent graduates with Symplicity CareerHub Central.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers across the UK are being encouraged to cast their recruiting net wider, diversify their future workforce and reach more students and graduates than ever before. Thanks to educational technology leader Symplicity, employers can do this free. The invitation to reach over 4.5 million registered students and graduates from across the Symplicity® CareerHub UK network comes thanks to recent investment in CareerHub Central, the fast track for recruiters to engage with multiple universities with a single job posting at www.careerhub.co.uk.

Recruitment challenges persist across the UK with the latest government figures revealing more than 1 in 7 businesses (14 percent) are struggling to recruit; and over a third of businesses (37 percent), with 10 employees or more, reporting a shortage of workers. The top challenges employers face currently in recruiting are a lack of qualified applicants for the roles on offer (51 percent) and low numbers of applicants (45 percent). To help mitigate these challenges, CareerHub Central helps address these issues and connects busy recruitment professionals and business owners with millions of skilled students and graduates across the UK.

Symplicity CareerHub partner University of Nottingham recently boasted over 1,000 individually curated opportunities available for their students and graduates via Symplicity CareerHub, driving meaningful relationships with employers of all sizes from a wide range of sectors.

Adrian McKiernean, Business Partner and Workforce Planning and Organisational Development at Nottinghamshire County Council cites CareerHub as being key to their successful annual recruitment cycle since 2018, "There is no doubt that it has been a vital element in promoting our scheme and encouraging high quality applicants. Having recently recruited five students/graduates to our recent trainee cohort I'm confident that Symplicity CareerHub has been instrumental in our success, and we will definitely continue to utilise it for future recruitments."

By opening the door to university partners in a single click, CareerHub Central promotes quality employment, placement, and internship opportunities to students and graduates from all backgrounds, including those who may be facing barriers to success for many reasons.

"Symplicity is helping businesses level-up and diversify their own workforce, whilst boosting student mobility and stimulating meaningful university-business partnerships for research and innovation projects and initiatives to boost local inclusive growth," says Adam Powell, Director of Client Success at Symplicity. "As so much more than just an early career network, Symplicity is delighted to be enriching more opportunities for students and graduates, empowering more careers professionals and engaging more employers than ever before."

Symplicity supports university careers and student support professionals with a powerful suite of specialist platforms and tools. With job search and recruitment just one part of any student's career management journey, Symplicity helps universities provide a seamless and unified student experience. From personalised skills development and placement and career management to participation in virtual and hybrid meetings and events, plus the long-awaited return to face-to-face appointments on campus, Symplicity boosts student and graduate skills employability.

Reach 4.5m students and graduates and post your latest jobs for free at www.careerhub.co.uk

