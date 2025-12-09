SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SYMERA, a pioneering technology firm which believes engagement emerges when technology aligns with human behaviour, has today announced the launch of WESUITE, bringing psychology and technology together in a platform that influences, incentivises, and rewards desired consumer behaviours.

SYMERA Launches WESUITE a Consumer Engagement Platform that combines Web3 and Gamification with Behavioural Science, Powered by Hedera

Most direct to consumer organisations are in a crowded and competitive marketplace and focus on product, price or promotion, when often the solution is about people, and the unpredictable ways they think, feel, and act. The question isn't what you sell, but how your customers experience it. WESUITE rethinks the way organisations can directly improve customer experiences and loyalty.

The magic of SYMERA is found in understanding the science of human behaviour and deploying WESUITE with custom configurations that influence consumers to interact, purchase and stay loyal. The fully integrated, end-to-end platform enables enterprises to design, deploy and scale gamified consumer engagement solutions and, for the first time, includes comprehensive tokenised incentive and reward management capabilities supported by Hedera's DLT network.

Martin Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of SYMERA, said: "Customer lifetime value should be the biggest business focus in all consumer facing industries. Innovation in consumer engagement is often hampered by legacy digital environments. That's why we built WESUITE - the complete toolkit for the next era of customer experience."

WESUITE integrates a real-time Gamification Engine, a scalable on-chain Token Design Studio and an AI-driven Insights Hub within a single, cohesive platform. It enables organisations to design behaviour-led engagement frameworks such as quests, journeys, loyalty mechanisms and reward structures. The platform extends the gamification engine to a scalable reward and incentive ecosystem that reaches far beyond traditional 'loyalty' solutions. The platform is supported by secure consumer wallets, self-sovereign identity management and comprehensive token governance. All interaction data drives the live AI analytics environment that converts behavioural signal into actionable and measurable insights, strengthening the effectiveness and predictability of consumer engagement strategies.

WESUITE is further enhanced with Ultra-Wide-Band (UWB) Technology to deliver precise geo-positioning data of the consumer audience in real-time. The data provides WESUITE with the signal necessary to create an engaging location based consumer experiences at Home and in Venue.

Matt McGale, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Marketing Officer of SYMERA, added: "We built WESUITE because consumer engagement shouldn't be a guessing game. By combining psychology and cutting-edge technology, we've created a system that makes behaviour design accessible, scalable and deeply human."

SYMERA enables organisations across TV & Media, Live Sports Venues, Retail and Fan Engagement to achieve best-in-class consumer experiences, that boost TV and advertising interactivity and revenue, in venue sporting results and an increase in fan loyalty and fandom.

As part of its official product launch, SYMERA is closely collaborating with The Hashgraph Group, the Swiss-based technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, for the technical integration of Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. Hedera is governed by the world's leading organisations such as Dell, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Hitachi, IBM, LG, Standard Bank, and TATA, just to name a few of the 32 Hedera Council members

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group, commented: "We're excited to support SYMERA with bringing the WESUITE product to market to enable the active engagement of millions of consumers, sports fans, and TV viewers on a single B2B platform that combines Web3 and gamification with AI-powered behavioural science. SYMERA's vision for gamified and tokenised consumer engagement is perfectly aligned with Hedera's strengths: speed, trust, and security."

The deployment and integration of WESUITE is simple, seamless, and secure. In comparison to the capital-intensive investments that are typically required for IT infrastructure in the TV/Media and Telco sectors. The implementation of WESUITE requires minimal upfront investment and is easily integrated as a plug-and-play SaaS solution, enabling quick go-to-market and new opportunities for growth.

