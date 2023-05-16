Symbio's South-East Asia Hub unlocks multi-country access with one interconnect

SYDNEY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX: SYM), a leading voice communications software provider, today announced the launch of its South-East Asia (SEA) Regional Hub. Launching across Singapore and Malaysia initially, Symbio's SEA Regional Hub will provide cost efficient, scalable and high-availability voice coverage for clients across South-East Asia.

Part of Symbio's ongoing expansion into the Asia-Pacific, the SEA Regional Hub will allow global telecom and technology service providers to serve customers across multiple countries through a single Symbio interconnect. By reducing costs associated with managing multiple interconnections, the Hub model will allow Symbio clients to grow, connect and expand in a rapidly digitising region.

Rene Sugo, Co-Founder and CEO of Symbio, said the Hub launch was a key milestone for the company.

"Our customers choose Symbio both because of our reputation for quality and our ability to assist them in expanding into new markets. Our new South-East Asia Regional Hub is the next step in this market-leading offering – presenting customers and prospects a wide range of capabilities to support their expansion throughout the region," Mr Sugo said.

The launch of the Hub also responds to an ongoing drive for digital transformation in South-East Asia. With hybrid working now preferred by over 70% of employees in Malaysia and Singapore, digital connectivity and resilience are an increasing priority for businesses in the region. Mr Sugo said markets across South-East Asia were keen to adopt tools and technology that enable remote working and collaboration.

"South-East Asia is an important growth region for digital connectivity, making flexible, scalable telecommunications and cloud services more important for the region than ever before," Mr Sugo said. "With the SEA Regional Hub, we'll be able to serve customers in Malaysia and Singapore via a single interconnect in either region, saving the time and cost of building out carrier interconnects in both countries and allowing businesses to grow without barriers and increase their total addressable market. We also have plans to add more geographic and international number types in the future - all part of Symbio' s plan to provide simplified access to a very large and complex market, by consolidating connection points and giving our customers access to over 100 million end users through a single interconnect."

The announcement follows Symbio's network launch in Malaysia this month, and earlier entry into Singapore in 2021, making it the first fully inter-connected carrier to build network capabilities in the country for more than 20 years.

About Symbio

Symbio (ASX: SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio brings together everything needed to deploy and manage modern communication services. The Symbio platform delivers the full communication stack, from carrier infrastructure to enterprise collaboration, across multiple Asia-Pacific regions.

Symbio's products power calling and messaging for government and enterprise, software platforms, global telecoms, and much more.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 530 staff worldwide. Symbio was founded in Sydney in 2002 and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600473/Symbio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Symbio Holdings