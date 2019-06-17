Symbiont expands its global presence with new International Headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiont, the enterprise fintech company creating the next generation of financial markets infrastructure using blockchain technology, announced the opening of their international headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Located in close proximity to Europe's major markets, the new Amsterdam office expands Symbiont's global footprint and connects the fast-growing fintech to a larger ecosystem of asset managers, institutional investors, index data providers, and leading financial firms in the private markets. The expansion will also enable Symbiont to maximize the value of their existing global partnerships with firms such as Citi, Nasdaq, and Vanguard.

"Amsterdam is a natural choice for our international headquarters and a great complement to our U.S. operations in New York," said Mark Smith, Symbiont CEO and Co-Founder. "With this expansion, we're connecting our partners to a cutting-edge international fintech hub and laying the groundwork for global collaboration."

With this international expansion in a booming European tech hub, Symbiont is making a strategic investment in engineering talent. Nikhil Thakur, Symbiont's Chief Financial Officer, will lead the Amsterdam office as General Manager in Europe. Nikhil is "excited to add new talent to our existing European team's deep expertise and proven track record for the benefit of our partners."

The Holland government's progressive regulatory regime creates an environment that supports innovation. The Dutch Financial Market Authority (AFM) and Central Bank of Netherlands (DNB) have set up the InnovationHub to support innovation in financial services, including a regulatory sandbox.

"Located in the heart of Europe, with great access to an English-speaking talent pool, a world-class digital infrastructure, and fair business regulators, the Netherlands is an ideal business location for fintech and blockchain companies," says Jeroen Nijland, Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency. "As a global frontrunner for fintech innovation, we're proud that many top financial services firms have chosen to invest in Holland and we are excited that Symbiont is joining and further enriching Amsterdam's thriving startup ecosystem by locating its international headquarters here."

Symbiont is the enterprise fintech company creating the next generation of financial markets infrastructure using blockchain technology. Assembly™, Symbiont's enterprise blockchain platform, creates efficiencies, eliminates manual data replication and reconciliation processes, and enables real-time data sharing with complete privacy. The world's leading financial services firms, including Citi, Nasdaq, Ranieri, Templum and Vanguard, choose to work with Symbiont to solve their toughest business problems. With offices in New York and Amsterdam, Symbiont is led by a team of experts in capital markets and blockchain technology. To learn more about Symbiont, please visit symbiont.io or contact the team at info@symbiont.io.

