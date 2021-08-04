Symbiance AI Announces revolutionary product to automate the writing of Clinical Study Report (CSR) and other scientific documents.

ZYLiQ, an application designed to help Pharmaceutical/Biotech industries and Medical Writers to automate the scientific document writing!

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiance AI, today announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered product ZYLiQ which accelerates medical writing. This launch reflects Symbiance's growth ambitions and passion to answer certain challenges within clinical research by leveraging the power of AI.

ZYLiQ is a revolutionary product that automates 60-70% of CSR writing, adhering to regulatory and ICH E3 guidelines, reduction in the number of reviews, and ultimately saving time & cost.

This is a significant milestone, and it will further improve Symbiance's ability to support pharmaceutical companies and medical writers to adopt a platform approach to digital transformation.

Symbiance has been working on creating this platform with life sciences technology experts and data scientists for 3 years. One of the major benefits is that by doing this automation using AI, the medical writers can focus more on their interpretation of study results and discussion points.

"These days everyone is racing to transform clinical research into digital so that time to market the drug will be faster. But without automation playing a key role in this process, this is simply difficult. Symbiance has time and again proven to be that trusted partner for its customers for over 30 years now", says Ilango Ramanujam the President & CEO of Symbiance.

"The use of advanced technologies such as AI (ML, NLP, NLG) is paramount to how things are done. No one wants to be left behind when it comes to this transformation then again, these organizations must give careful consideration on adopting the right automation platform to achieve the best outcome and return on investment", says Farha Feroze, Product Manager, Symbiance AI.

About Symbiance AI:

Symbiance AI is a division of Symbiance Inc., a global CRO founded in 1990 with extensive clinical research expertise and global reach. Symbiance AI leverages the power of artificial intelligence; is focused on innovating solutions that are technically and architecturally substantiated. It also ensures that the customers embrace a platform approach, which will result in efficient process and ultimately driving improvements in their business performance.

Please direct all enquiries to Chandra Shekar Gambiraopet at shekarg@symbiance.com

