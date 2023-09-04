Syinix Q61 Series 4K QLED Google TV Launched with Local Celebrities in Mozambique Attending and Sharing Their Experiences

MAPUTO, Mozambique, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syinix held a launch event on August 31st at the local 5-star hotel Polana Serena in Maputo, Mozambique, announced their new product of the year, Syinix Supreme&Innovative QLED 4K Google TV - Q61 series TV. There were hundreds of people in attendance, including local celebrities: Ellputo, Yara Da Silva and TxioBullet, Sergio Faife hosted the launch.

Syinix Q61 TV launch event in Mozambique

At the beginning of the launch, Xing Bin, Syinix Global Chief Marketing Officer, introduced the Syinix brand, "Since its inception, Syinix has spread to more than 20 countries in Africa, making it a brand that enjoys significant influence on the African market. Our brand mission is to provide African families with reliable products and to help improve their quality of life." The product released at the launch is Syinix's most powerful TV: the Q61 series TV.

The Syinix Q61 series TV have 4K QLED screens, Ellputo, a local celebrity in Mozambique, raved about the display. "I think the Q61 TV's screen is the best TV screen I've ever seen, it has 4K resolution, it's very clear and it uses QLED display technology to give the picture brighter colors."

"Quantum Dot technology offers a billion colors to see a wider and richer range of colors." Syinix product manager described the power of QLED at the launch event. "You can see that the image shows very rich colors and details, especially the red parts are very pure. That's because the technology works by using a blue LED backlight to excite the quantum dots. This causes the quantum dots to emit light at a specific wavelength, which determines the color that is displayed on the screen. By using different sizes of quantum dots, a wide range of colors can be produced."

"Syinix Q61 series TV also comes with Dolby Vision, so you won't miss a single detail." Syinix product manager shows audience at launch event." With Ultravivid colors, sharper contrast and richer details, Dolby Vision provides stunning visual effects, and you can see the emotions change on a character's face in a night shot."

Not only that, Syinix went the extra mile with the display. After Syinix's product manager's research, it was found that consumers want to see images on TVs that are as natural as the effects of mobile phone photos, so since last year, Syinix's high-end products are equipped with deep skin tone optimization technology. Combined with the big data from the past year, after optimizing the algorithm, Q61 TV can show a more beautiful portrait effect, this technology is called AI Beauty Engine, your beauty can be revealed to the fullest. In addition to this, the Q61 also has an Eye Protection Mode, which filters blue light when activated to better protect the user's eyes.

In terms of sound performance, the Q61 also did not disappoint. The launch site was specially arranged with a home theater display area, which allowed the audience to experience the stunning sound of Q61. Thanks to the 24W HIFI sound and Dolby Atmos, the Q61 provides a fully immersive audiovisual experience.

"I like the Q61 TV's Google TV operating system, which is smart enough to recommend me the content I want to watch based on my preferences." Yara Da Silva took the stage to share her experience with the Q61. "Most importantly, the Q61 allows you to set up a space for your family that's completely theirs, I have kids so I set up viewing limits, bedtime for my kids, it's really sweet!"

The Q61 series TV are available in three sizes, 75Q61 (95999MT), 65Q61 (58999MT), and 55Q61 (35999MT). To learn more about the Q61 TV, visit https://www.syinix.com/, and you can also look up stores around you on this site.

