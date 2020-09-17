Swyft - the sofa market disruptors setting their sights on a flat pack revolution

It's been an impressive start for the under thirty entrepreneur Keiran Hewkin who masterminded the creation of a sofa that comes in boxes, needs no tools to put together, can be assembled in 5 minutes and is guaranteed to fit into small spaces. And with predicted revenue forecasts for year one up 200% against expectations, it might just be that this emerging London based British sofa brand, really is the future of furniture.

Embedded in every sofa and armchair is the unique Swyft-lok mechanism and it's the evolution of this specific patented design that is getting onlookers excited. Part A simply slots into Part B, using two of the oldest forces in history - gravity and friction, without the need for any tools.

This World first technology has the potential to take the classic flat-pack phenomenon to a slick new level for the consumer - delivering both product quality and practicality for the first time... in a box. Keiran continued, ''The concept we have created could easily transfer into other self-build product solutions and this is where things get really exciting. These are the conversations that are emerging right."

For 'in-a-box' manufacturers, this smart patented technology opens up a new potential consumer audience, who would traditionally steer clear of anything 'flat-packed', considering it just too complicated to put together, or more aligned as a concept with the budget end of the market. So when we talk about Swyft as being the future of furniture, such a conversation may indeed lie in the Swyft-Lok concept becoming an integrated component for mass product manufacturing, that not only revolutionises the construction and changes the narrative of self-build furniture in general, but may in itself become a British export success story in its own right.

www.swyfthome.com

Full press release, high res images and interview requests:

Richard Watts

richard@everforwards.com

T: 07961 976491

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276297/Swyft_sofa_market_disruptors.jpg

SOURCE Swyft