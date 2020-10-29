Swrve Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

Swrve Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Year; Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swrve , the leader in real-time customer engagement, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms1. Swrve was among 13 vendors evaluated in the report. This is the third consecutive year that Swrve has been placed in the Leaders quadrant.

Swrve is a digital marketing and customer engagement platform that enables the world's largest brands to scale communications to millions of customers, and meet the exact needs of each customer wherever they are, and regardless of channel. The Swrve platform processes highly granular and contextual customer data, including geo-location, media and streaming preferences, and app usage for marketing, customer success, and business intelligence departments to automate their communication and customer experience. Leading global brands rely on Swrve for a full picture of relevant customer experiences, engagement, revenue and loyalty, including Emirates, NETGEAR, Sony Pictures Television, Playrix, and more.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms for the third year running. Swrve believes that our placement in the Leaders quadrant is a testament of our platform's strength and scale and most importantly, how Swrve directly enables the world's leading enterprise brands to create competitive advantage and measurable business value by delivering relevant, contextual experiences to their customers," said Lisa Cleary, CEO of Swrve. "Today Swrve helps leading enterprises to connect, engage, and retain customers, ultimately translating to measurable business outcomes—including higher purchase rates, user conversions, increased retention, revenue per engagement, and other valuable performance metrics."

Swrve was recognized among Leaders, which Gartner defines as those who "execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow." The evaluation criteria for completeness of vision includes market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy. Criteria for a vendor's ability to execute includes evaluating the product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

A complimentary copy of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms is available here, and a blog post can be viewed here.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, Joseph Enever, 26th October 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Swrve is the leading marketing and customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, helping leading enterprises connect with their mobile-first customers to create lasting and valuable relationships. World leading brands such as Verizon, Sony Pictures, NETGEAR, Three UK, Telefónica, and Woolworths Ltd., use Swrve to identify, predict, and anticipate the needs of customers with real-time behavioral data across mobile, web, and TV apps. Learn more at swrve.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

