Switching to Foxit PDF Editor Provides $5 million in Net Present Value and an ROI of 284% Over Three Years, According to Independent Study

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study finds that a composite organization with 7,000 employees can realize a $5 million net present value in cost savings and business benefits over three years, for an ROI of 284%, by switching from its legacy PDF software to Foxit PDF Editor.

The study is based on interviews with Foxit customers which were used to create a composite organization of 7,000 employees that migrated from its legacy PDF software to Foxit PDF editor.

Among the quantifiable benefits of switching to Foxit PDF Editor:

An 84% reduction in software licensing fees

An 84% reduction in IT support and management costs

Enhanced security, including an 84% cost savings, due to faster delivery of security patches and elimination of the need for the company to run its own patch process

A major economic benefit in improved productivity due to a wider deployment of PDF editing software, resulting in a 7% increase in productivity per new user

Foxit will host a webinar based on the findings from the Forrester study on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. During the presentation, guest speaker Nick Mayberry, Consultant at Forrester, will share the research findings. In addition, Tara Runyan, IT Director at Kazan Law will share the firm's experience with modernizing its IT infrastructure by adopting the iManage document and email management application and replacing Adobe Acrobat with Foxit PDF Editor, including cost-savings and time savings leading to greater productivity gains.

"Major cost savings across software licensing, IT support and security provide an opportunity for companies switching to Foxit PDF Editor to deploy Foxit's solution to a much larger number of employees, resulting in quantifiable dollar-value improvements in productivity," said Nick Mayberry, Consultant at Forrester. "Some organizations may decide to reinvest their savings in other initiatives which will result in their own business benefits."

"Companies considering replacing their current legacy PDF software with Foxit frequently ask what they can expect as a return on their effort," said Frank Kettenstock, Chief Marketing Officer at Foxit. "We commissioned this study to demonstrate the compelling value our customers derive from making the switch. As Forrester has found, companies realize huge benefits beyond a dramatic reduction in licensing fees, including major savings in IT support, quantifiable improvements in security, and valuable gains in employee productivity and experience."

About the Study

As part of its study, Forrester conducted interviews with four large Foxit customers who have replaced their legacy software with Foxit PDF Editor. Forrester than aggregated a composite organization of 7,000 employees, which deployed Foxit to 6,825 employees. According to Forrester, companies interviewed for the study said the high cost of software licenses and IT support had precluded them from broader software deployments with their legacy provider.

Forrester's financial analysis found that the composite organization experienced benefits of $6.8 million over three years versus costs of $1.8 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $5.0 million and an ROI of 284%.

The dollar value of benefits derived over three years included $558,000 in reduced cost of licensing, $435,000 in reduced IT support and management costs, $399,000 in enhanced security, $5.4 million in improved employee productivity.

Forrester's total economic impact™ study was conducted solely on business benefits derived by switching to Foxit PDF Editor. However, Forrester noted that organizations could also achieve significant benefits by deploying Foxit's e-signature solution, Foxit eSign. "The composite may also eventually benefit from the use of Foxit's e-signature solution. Similar to Foxit PDF Editor, switching to the Foxit e-signature solution could save on costs compared to prior e-signature solutions while improving employee productivity from expanding the use of e-signatures internally," the study said.

"Foxit is laser focused on helping our customers increase their productivity and do more with documents not only by creating the best possible PDF and e-signature solutions at an affordable price, but by building an organization that offers superior customer support and care," Kettenstock said. "Our unwavering focus and commitment have made Foxit the number one alternative to Adobe Acrobat in the marketplace."

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

