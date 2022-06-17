Switchgear Market Revenue To Cross $157,045.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the switchgear market was valued at $93,432.6 million in the year 2021, and it will propel at a growth rate of approximately 6%, to reach $157,045.5 million by 2030. The main factors responsible for the growth of the industry are the improvement in the infrastructure for power distribution and increase in construction activities. Essentially, the market is progressing because of the increasing energy requirement in emerging and advanced economies, along with technological enhancements and the acceptance of computerization.

The APAC region had the largest share in the switchgear market, of approximately 45%, in the year 2021. It will also observe the fastest progress in the world in the near future. Moreover, China is likely to possess the largest share in the region. To gratify the requirement of an increasing population, the power generation sector is growing at a fast pace. The nation is investing progressively in domestic and overseas energy infrastructure projects.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/switchgear-market/report-sample

Gas-insulated switchgear will have the highest growth rate, of approximately 7%, in the coming years, because of the increasing rate of urban development and industrialization. Moreover, the initiatives by the government to reduce carbon emissions, accompanied by the growth of the electrical grid, is driving this category. Siemens Energy, in April 2021, won a contract for 10 bays of GIS free of sulfur hexafluoride.

The indoor switchgear bifurcation accounted for the larger share in the global switchgear market in the year 2021, and it will grow at a rate of 6% in the years to come. This is because this kind of switchgear offers added safety, is less susceptible to malfunctioning because of weather forces, has lower costs of operations, decreases the threat of electrocution, is easy to operate and sturdy, and has a less space requirement. Moreover, the inclination toward smart homes drives the requirement of indoor switchgear with IoT.

The share of low-voltage switchgear was the largest in the switchgear market in the year 2021, and its sales value will reach $85 billion by the year 2030. They are three-phase products intended to supply electrical power up to 6,000 Amperes and 1,000 Volts. They are majorly used for low-voltage switchboards, MCCs, and other associated circuits.

Browse detailed report on Global Switchgear Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

The power infrastructure is obsolete in numerous countries, and there is a heavy load on the same. Worldwide, advanced technology, gear, and controls are used to streamline the grid, with the purpose of making it smart and strong. Smart grids have the potential to deliver electricity in a more-reliable and -efficient way. Therefore, they can radically curtail the extent and occurrence of power cuts, along with the influence of storms; and reinstate services more rapidly when there are power cuts.

Switchgear Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Insulation Type

Gas-Insulated

Air-Insulated

By Installation Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Voltage

Low-Voltage

Medium-Voltage

High-Voltage

By End Use

Transmission & Distribution

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse Other Related Reports Published by P&S

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Global Energy Storage Market Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence