Swiss Rockets and Squirro Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Transformation in Biotechnology

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Rockets AG, a Basel-based biotechnology incubator and accelerator, and Squirro AG, a leading Swiss enterprise AI company, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to drive the AI transformation of Swiss Rockets.

The collaboration will introduce Squirro's Generative AI Platform as the backbone of Swiss Rockets' digital knowledge ecosystem, supporting the group's mission to accelerate innovation, streamline research processes, and enhance decision-making across its biotech portfolio.

Doing More With Less – Through AI

Under the agreement, Squirro will deploy its enterprise-ready Generative AI and Knowledge Graph technologies across Swiss Rockets' secure infrastructure, creating a unified intelligence layer for scientific, operational, and business knowledge.

The initiative will provide Swiss Rockets teams with an AI-powered assistant capable of summarizing, connecting, and explaining information across internal documents, research archives, and public sources.

"Artificial intelligence is the best way to do more with fewer resources," said Sergey Kravchenko, Executive Chairman of Squirro AG. "With this partnership, Swiss Rockets is demonstrating how responsible AI can drive real business value and innovation in life sciences."

"Our goal is to make Swiss Rockets a fully AI-empowered organization," said Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Founder and CEO of Swiss Rockets AG. "Squirro's technology allows us to transform how we manage knowledge, make decisions, and scale innovation – faster, smarter, and more efficiently."

Laying the Foundation for AI-Driven Growth

The partnership includes the rollout of the Swiss Rockets AI Assistant, followed by additional AI use cases for research intelligence, portfolio analytics, and corporate knowledge management.

These developments form the first milestones in Swiss Rockets' broader AI transformation roadmap, designed to embed generative AI into the organization's daily operations and strategic processes.

"This partnership is about building a foundation for continuous learning and growth," said Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO and Co-Founder of Squirro. "Swiss Rockets is setting a strong example of how AI can empower innovation while remaining fully compliant and secure."

Secure and Responsible by Design

All systems will be hosted in Swiss Rockets' own ISO 27001–certified Swiss cloud environment, ensuring full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act.

Both partners share a commitment to Responsible AI – ensuring that transparency, explainability, and data protection remain central to every implementation.

About Swiss Rockets AG:

Swiss Rockets AG, as both an incubator and accelerator, specializes in the promotion of biotech start-ups, particularly in the field of oncology. As an incubator, Swiss Rockets AG provides access to the necessary infrastructure, while as an accelerator, it provides funding and operational management know-how to lead these start-ups to success. Swiss Rockets AG was founded by a team consisting of Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Natasa Cmiljanovic, Chief Operating Officer; Manuel Ebner, Dr. Thomas Sander, and Dr. Thomas Staehelin.

For more information visit www.swissrockets.com

About Squirro AG:

Squirro is the enterprise AI platform built for regulated industries, streamlining enterprise search and automating complex, custom workflows. Secure, private, scalable, permissions-aware, and fully auditable, the platform ensures that every result is accurate and verifiable. Squirro powers agentic AI applications that are grounded in the organization's unique enterprise ontology.

www.squirro.com

DISCLAIMER

Swiss Rockets AG has prepared this press release to the best of its knowledge. The general background information about Swiss Rockets AG's activities is current as of the date of this press release. This information is provided in summary form and does not claim to be exhaustive. The information contained in this press release does not constitute a solicitation or offer to buy, sell, or otherwise trade or engage in any similar transaction involving Swiss Rockets AG's shares. The information presented herein includes certain forward-looking statements and estimates. Such information is subject to significant scientific, economic, business, and financial uncertainties that cannot be predicted in advance. Therefore, actual results may materially differ from those projected. Neither Swiss Rockets AG nor its group companies make any warranties, representations, or guarantees regarding the data and information made available through this communication, including but not limited to their accuracy, timeliness, completeness, marketability, commercial usability, or suitability for any particular purpose and in particular with regard to forward looking statements and does not make any warranties or gives any guarantees on the future course of development and success of any of its products, strategies or business activities.

This disclaimer is governed by Swiss law. Any disputes arising from or in connection with this press release shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of the Canton of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland.

