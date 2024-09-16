Swiss luxury brand Heigs debuts its winter campaign, captured at a UNESCO World Heritage site

News provided by

HEIGS

16 Sep, 2024, 19:30 GMT

The campaign titled ''CODE SWISS'' serves as a metaphor for the brand's philosophy.

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEIGS is a Swiss luxury brand founded in 2021, specializing in meticulously crafted handbags and accessories.

Born in the heart of the Swiss Alps, HEIGS embodies the spirit of the alpine environment, where craftsmanship is not just a skill, but a way of life passed down through generations.

Continue Reading
Heigs fall/winter 24 campaign: ''CODE SWISS''
Heigs fall/winter 24 campaign: ''CODE SWISS''

The brand carefully blends Swiss artisan design and French craftsmanship to achieve a refined, sophisticated collection, which features three timeless yet versatile made-to-order styles : ''En Suisse'',  ''A Zurich'' and the newly added ''Petit Suisse''. 

All Heigs bags are made to order and handmade by a single artisan in France, the flagship model even allows for exchangeable linings with the aim of giving you the option to customise.

For the fall 24 campaign Heigs ops for a reintroduction, a focus on their heritage.
Whilst the journey of Heigs starts in Switzerland the goal is to expand their product category to all their favorite cities across the world.

Heigs will release their first handmade outwear collection later this year further focusing on creating unique 'icon pieces''.

heigs.com
https://www.instagram.com/heigsofficial

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506567/HEIGS_AW24.jpg

Also from this source

Swiss Heritage Meets French Haute Maroquinerie in HEIGS' Debut Collection

Swiss Heritage Meets French Haute Maroquinerie in HEIGS' Debut Collection

HEIGS is a Swiss luxury fashion house founded in 2021, specialising in meticulously crafted leather goods and home objects. At the center stands...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics