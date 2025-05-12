Swiss GRC Positioned as the SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for IT Risk Management by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading IT Risk Management vendors.

Swiss GRC, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Swiss GRC as a SPARK Leader in their 2025 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the IT Risk Management market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Swiss GRC was chosen as a SPARK Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: IT Risk Management, 2025 for its robust ISMS solution, which centralizes IT and cybersecurity risk management while ensuring compliance with global security standards. It integrates features like risk assessments, incident response, and compliance management within its GRC Toolbox to enhance risk visibility and streamline critical processes.

QKS Group defines IT Risk Management as a software or a suite of solutions that assists organizations in managing the IT and cyber risks across the entire risk management lifecycle. The software is designed to establish a centralized hub for facilitating business-related decisions, provide real-time visibility of IT assets, proactively conduct risk assessments, and aggregate data from all IT assets and inventory tools. The software helps in anticipating risk incidents and provides swift response, identify vulnerabilities, implement controls to prevent data breaches, and ensure compliance with the regional regulatory standards. It also prioritizes data governance to safeguard the overall integrity and resilience of an organization's IT infrastructure.

Quote by Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at QKS Group: "Swiss GRC delivers a comprehensive ISMS solution within its GRC Toolbox, enabling organizations to centralize IT risk management, automate security processes, and ensure compliance with frameworks such as ISO 27001 and NIST," said Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at QKS Group. "With structured asset discovery, automated risk scoring, and integrated vulnerability tracking, Swiss GRC enhances risk visibility while linking security incidents to their root causes. Its strong presence in compliance-driven industries, particularly in Europe, further reinforces its ability to help organizations navigate complex regulatory landscapes." Sahil further adds, "By offering a fully integrated platform without reliance on third-party tools, Swiss GRC eliminates data silos and provides a seamless risk, compliance, and policy management experience for enterprises with evolving cybersecurity needs."

Quote by Besfort Kuqi, Co-founder & CEO at Swiss GRC: "Being named a SPARK Leader in IT Risk Management reflects our dedication to supporting organizations in navigating today's complex digital risk landscape. At Swiss GRC, we believe that IT risk must be managed as an integral part of enterprise-wide governance. This recognition affirms our commitment to delivering practical, standards-aligned solutions that help our clients stay ahead of threats, ensure operational resilience, and embed risk awareness across all layers of their organization."

The ITRM landscape is evolving toward proactive risk intelligence, continuous controls monitoring (CCM), and AI-driven automation, with enterprises prioritizing predictive analytics, automated risk assessments, and real-time cyber threat intelligence to mitigate IT and cyber risks. Growing regulatory scrutiny is driving businesses to adopt integrated ITRM frameworks that eliminate silos, enhance visibility, and ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity mandates. At the same time, the adoption of cloud-based, scalable ITRM platforms is accelerating, offering greater flexibility, seamless system integration, and improved risk mitigation. Leading vendors are focusing on AI-driven risk quantification, real-time regulatory tracking, and automated compliance workflows, equipping organizations to navigate complex IT risk environments while strengthening cyber resilience and operational security.

Additional Resources:

About Swiss GRC:

Swiss GRC is a leading provider of integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software, empowering organizations to manage risk strategically, strengthen resilience, and align operations with international best practices. The GRC Toolbox—Swiss GRC's modular and configurable platform—supports a wide range of disciplines, from risk and compliance to continuity and information security. Designed to meet the demands of evolving regulations and enterprise risk management standards, it supports frameworks such as ISO 31000, COSO, DORA, NIS2, and GDPR. Headquartered in Switzerland and expanding across the DACH, MEA, and APAC regions, Swiss GRC combines global reach with local expertise to deliver smart, scalable solutions tailored to modern organizational needs.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

