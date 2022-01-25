Swiss Crypto Bank Now Offers Live Chat Assistance

PRAGUE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital era has compelled every business to make customers' demands their topmost priority, amidst the pandemic chaos across the world. With the current crypto market expansion, competition among brokers and trader empowerment have become more formidable than ever. Swiss Crypto Bank is one among the few crypto brokers today that have managed to level up its customer assistance with a live chat feature.

"We see that thousands of aspiring traders globally are showing interest in our products, and with our growing clientele, the demand for on-the-spot service is increasing," stated Anthony Barone, spokesperson for Swiss Crypto Bank. "Although we offer telephonic and email support 24/5, with the growing requests from clients every day, we decided to launch our brand-new live chat feature, for faster and easier communications with the team. Garnering a satisfied client base through our dedicated assistance has been our aim right from the beginning."

Assisting customers throughout the journey

Swiss Crypto Bank is an established crypto-centric broker that boasts optimal trading conditions with ultimate security. Besides its new live chat widget , the brand offers a diverse range of financial instruments like forex, commodities, indices,cryptocurrencies and shares to help traders expand their investment portfolios. In addition, the broker also provides competitive spreads, low margins, attractive commissions, and dedicated customer support.

"As a business with years of experience in the online trading market, we always make sure to stay one step ahead of our rivals. That's why we are also pioneers in providing a fully managed account with crypto staking. Add that to our advancement of the live chat widget, and you'll see why we are confident our brand takes trading to new levels," explained Barone.

About Swiss Crypto Bank

To offer a safe trading environment, Swiss Crypto Bank protects its clients' funds in segregated accounts and carries out trades under high encryption. Moreover, traders can enjoy the various account types that present a minimum of 1:200 leverage and up to 25% margin loan, including ADA, XRP, XLM, CRO, and BNB staking. Beginner traders can utilize the brand's knowledgeable resources like its Trading Academy, daily market news and signals, portfolio progress reports, and live stream webinars. Furthermore, all traders also get access to trading assistance in the form of personal account managers sessions with certified accountants, and portfolio managers for a seamless experience.

