SWIRL and GoAkira partner to launch the first-ever Live Video Commerce SaaS platform in Brazil

MUMBAI, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOSWIRL partners with the GoAkira Group, an award-winning growth consultancy based in Sao Paulo, to provide a plug-and-play livestreaming solution to Brazil eCommerce brands.

SWIRL Live Shopping will now offer its live streaming app solutions to the client roster of GoAkira, a business consultancy group in Sao Paulo. With this agreement, GoAkira will provide the revolutionary new livestream tech to its brands, promising deeper engagement and significantly higher revenues.

With the growing popularity of eCommerce in Brazil, many of the retail giants in Brazil are going live. Between 2018 and 2020, online shopping doubled, reaching as high as $24 billion in revenue, most of it through mobile.

GoAkira is a business consultancy group that specializes in business growth for retail companies, and can now offer a seamless live commerce solution to their client portfolio, in order to drive higher conversions. With over 800+ projects, GoAkira has worked with some of the top brands in the space such as Disney, Hello Kitty, Nestle, GreenPeace, and Quiksilver, amongst many others.

GoAkira founder José Fugice is excited about this partnership. He said, "We see a great opportunity in Brazil, as we have more than 200 million inhabitants and one of the largest economies on the planet. Our market has great penetration of social media and digital marketing within retail, and for sure SWIRL will bring a better experience to the end customer and improve sales for franchisees and retailers in general."

SWIRL provides a plug-and-play SaaS platform with capabilities for one-to-many and one-to-one live shopping, virtual shopping, and short video content. In addition to making it easy for customers to click and access engaging live shopping, SWIRL provides an easy dashboard to track data, get live analytics for actionable business decisions, and allows brands to build databases of engaged customers.

Since its inception in 2019, SWIRL has partnered with brands like Aditya Birla, A-Lehdet, Telia, Giva, ITC, Health & Glow, across Europe, USA, Singapore and India.

SWIRL founder, Kaizad Hansotia says, "I'm anticipating some great results from our partnership with GoAkira. There are many similarities between eCommerce in Brazil and India, and we're delighted to be entering a new market that is so full of potential. I look forward to a great exchange of learnings and ideas during our collaboration."

