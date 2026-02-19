SWI Capital Holding Ltd lists on Euronext Amsterdam

SWI Capital Holding ( "SWI" ), the holding company of alternative investment conglomerate Stoneweg Icona Group, will today list its shares on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange, under the symbol "SWICH"

), the holding company of alternative investment conglomerate Stoneweg Icona Group, will today list its shares on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange, under the symbol "SWICH" The listing consists of 430,561,189 existing shares, and the prospectus is available on the website

The shares will be listed at an introductory price of €3.76 per share, underwriting a market capitalization of SWICH of €1.618.910.071

The key management consists of Max-Hervé George, founder and CEO SWI Group, Jaume Sabater, founder and CEO Stoneweg, the asset management group within SWI Group

SWI Group's proforma balance sheet as of 31 December 2025 stands at approximately €3.2bn

To coincide with the listing, a new Board of Directors has been appointed with Arnaud de Puyfontaine becoming the Non-Executive Director and Chairman

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd., ('SWI') the holding company of SWI Group, will today list 100% of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol "SWICH".

As a combined holding company, SWI Group has a global presence and employs over 280 employees located in 26 offices across 18 countries.

SWI Group operates as a global investment conglomerate with long-term holdings across multiple verticals, including digital infrastructure, real estate, financial institutions, hedge funds, and alternative investments, including sports and entertainment, fintech and other disruptive sectors.

The Group's dedicated real estate capabilities are anchored by the Stoneweg Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Stoneweg is a core component of the Group's investment ecosystem, holding a solid position in the European real estate market with a portfolio of more than 300 assets. Icona Capital has also further invested in a wide variety of real estate opportunities in the UK, Switzerland, and the Maldives, although real estate exposure primarily remains across the US and Europe.

Within digital infrastructure, the Group is active in the development, acquisition, and management of data center assets through AiOnX. The Group's approach in this area spans the full investment cycle—from sourcing and development to construction and operations, aiming to build high-quality, income-generating infrastructure over time. This activity is one of the Group's strategic growth engines, alongside its broader portfolio of real assets, financial investments and listed vehicles.

SWI Group manages two publicly listed vehicles: SERT, listed on the Singaporean Stock Exchange, and Varia US, listed on the Zurich SIX Stock Exchange.

Through Icona Capital, the Group also holds a specialty in financial services allowing it to be well-positioned in its relationships to funding and co-investing alongside a wide variety of banks, asset managers, and FinTech companies, enabling it to meet the evolving challenges of the financial landscape. Other investment strategies deployed by Icona Capital include investing alongside other alternative asset managers such as hedge funds and private credit firms.

Finally, SWI is developing a fast-growing entertainment division with investments in businesses such as Icona Racing, the Never Say Never sports agency platform, and numerous other sporting and cultural landmarks.

SWI Capital Holding CEO, Max-Hervé George commented: "The listing of SWI Capital Holding on Euronext Amsterdam marks a defining milestone for our Group. It reflects the strength of our platform, the discipline of our execution, and the long-term vision that drives everything we build. As the parent holding company of the Group, SWICH provides a clear and scalable framework to support our next phase of growth."

Stoneweg Founder and CEO, Jaume Sabater, said: "This listing is a major step in Stoneweg's journey and a clear signal of our ambition. By joining forces under SWI Capital Holding and accessing public markets in Amsterdam, we are strengthening our capacity to scale, attract long-term capital, and continue delivering high-quality, resilient performance across our core strategies."

Update on transaction in digital infrastructure space

Additionally, as described on page 72 of the Company's listing prospectus, the Company (via a subsidiary) has agreed to acquire a minority interest in certain digital infrastructure and technology enabled businesses. The Company is in advanced negotiations with another seller to purchase an additional significant stake (including a majority of preferential liquidation entitlements) in the underlying digital infrastructure and tech-enabled assets. While the negotiations are in an advanced stage there can be no assurance that a deal will be reached. The Company will inform the market if and when it enters into a binding transaction. Any such transaction will remain subject to regulatory clearance (as set out on p. 72 of the prospectus)

This press release contains or may contain inside information within the meaning contemplated by the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is an global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646242/5226384/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg