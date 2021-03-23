Swervnation is thrilled to announce Dreadrock's new project, the EP "Lex Block". The release date will be April 23th on swervnation.com and May 7 on all platforms.

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after releasing Rocket Power 2 a follow-on of his debut album, Dreadrock brings again more about his life and his origins in rap. The "Lex Block" project focuses on the origin of Dreadrock, where he did his crimes, and also his rapping representation on the west side of Chicago.

"Every day at 9 in the am I recorded one song a day to start this project and finish in a week all free style" - Dreadrock