Sweeteners Market worth $144.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweeteners Market is projected to reach USD 144.7 billion by 2028 from USD 115.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The sweeteners market is experiencing significant growth due to its diverse applications across various industries, including food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. In the food industry, sweeteners play a crucial role in enhancing the taste and sweetness of a wide range of products, such as bakery items, confectioneries, and dairy products. For instance, high-intensity sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose are extensively used in the production of sugar-free candies and desserts.

In the beverage industry, sweeteners are employed to formulate low-calorie and sugar-free options, addressing the rising demand for healthier drink alternatives. The use of sweeteners extends to the personal care sector, where they are utilized in the production of oral care products, chewing gums, and cosmetics. Additionally, in pharmaceuticals, sweeteners are incorporated into medications to improve palatability. The versatility of sweeteners across these diverse industries reflects their integral role in product formulation, contributing to the overall expansion of the sweeteners market.

Sweeteners Market

250 – Tables

115 – Figures

350 – Pages

Stevia is expected to have the largest share in the natural sweeteners segment during the forecast period.

Stevia commands the largest share in the natural sweeteners market due to several key factors driving its popularity and market dominance. As a natural, plant-derived sweetener with zero calories, stevia aligns with the growing consumer preference for healthier, clean-label alternatives to traditional sugars. Its unique advantage lies in its high sweetness intensity, making it an effective sugar substitute in various food and beverage applications while maintaining a minimal impact on caloric content.

The global shift toward reducing sugar intake and combating obesity has fueled the demand for natural sweeteners, with stevia emerging as a frontrunner. Its widespread adoption by major food and beverage manufacturers, coupled with regulatory approvals for its use, has contributed to its dominance. Additionally, stevia's versatility in catering to diverse consumer tastes, from beverages to baked goods, positions it as a preferred choice, driving its substantial market share in the competitive landscape of natural sweeteners.

By sales channel, direct sales channel holds the largest share in the sweeteners market in 2023.

The direct sales channel which includes the B2B segment, holds the highest share in the sweeteners market. In the B2B context, manufacturers and suppliers prefer direct sales channels as they enable streamlined communication and negotiation processes, fostering strong and direct relationships with buyers. This direct engagement allows for tailored solutions, bulk transactions, and efficient order fulfillment, crucial factors in the competitive sweeteners industry.

Moreover, in the B2B realm, where large quantities are often involved, the direct sales channel minimizes complexities associated with intermediaries, reducing costs and optimizing supply chain management. Manufacturers can better understand the specific needs of their business clients, providing customized solutions and building long-term partnerships. The transparency and control offered by the direct sales model contribute to its dominance, ensuring that the sweeteners market efficiently meets the demands of businesses while fostering collaborative growth and strategic alliances.

China is expected to account for the highest growth between 2023 and 2028.

China has emerged as the fastest-growing country in the sweeteners market, driven by a dynamic and rapidly expanding sugar industry. The establishment of new refineries and the adoption of advanced technologies have propelled the sector's growth, transforming it into a highly integrated industry. With a significant increase in consumption, China has successfully met domestic requirements through a combination of domestic production and imports. Despite being a net importer of sugar, the country has strategically developed an alternative sweetener industry, positioning itself as a major producer and consumer of saccharin globally.

Sugarcane, constituting approximately 80 percent of sugar production, is primarily cultivated in the South and Southwest regions, notably Guangxi, Guangdong, and Yunnan provinces. Guangxi, in particular, has become a leading supply province. The overall growth in China's sweeteners market is underscored by the sugar industry's expansion, technological advancements, and strategic shifts in cultivation patterns, establishing the nation as a key player in the global sweeteners landscape.

Major players operating in the sweeteners market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Associated British Foods (UK), Südzucker AG (Germany), and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).

