Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Fragrances Now Shipping Direct-to-Consumer in the UK and Europe via FragrancebySabrina.com

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance by Sabrina is going global. The hit fragrance line, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter, is now shipping directly to consumers across the United Kingdom and European Union through FragrancebySabrina.com , making it easier than ever for international fans to indulge in Sabrina Carpenter's cult-favorite scents.

This international direct-to-consumer expansion is powered by Scent Beauty, a fast-growing fragrance and beauty company reimagining how customers discover and receive premium scent experiences around the world. As part of its global infrastructure strategy, Scent Beauty now fulfills UK and EU orders from warehouses within those respective regions, enabling faster, lower-cost and more environmentally responsible shipping.

"At Scent Beauty, we're committed to delivering the best fragrance and beauty experiences to consumers around the world," says Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty. "We believe everyone deserves easy, affordable, and environmentally responsible ways to shop. We are excited to announce that Sabrina Carpenter's Sweet Tooth fragrance line now ships directly to customers in the UK and European Union, fulfilled from regional warehouses. We are proud to be a first-mover in this space, bringing Sabrina's beloved products to customers in the UK and EU, markets that are often underserved when it comes to accessing iconic American brands like Sweet Tooth."

Many other fragrance lines still ship internationally from the United States, leading to long wait times, high shipping costs and increased carbon footprints. Fragrance by Sabrina bucks that trend, offering a smarter and more eco-conscious alternative for global fans.

This expansion is just the beginning of a broader global rollout for Scent Beauty, which is building a robust international warehouse network to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality fragrance. Additionally, FragrancebySabrina.com offers free shipping when customers reach spend thresholds communicated on the website.

About Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter is the debut fragrance collection from singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter. Designed in partnership with Scent Beauty, the line captures Sabrina's playful, nostalgic style and love of beauty. Since launching, the collection has gained a devoted fanbase and continues to grow with additional releases including Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream, Cherry Baby and Me Espresso. With its bold, expressive identity and strong resonance across social and global audiences, Sweet Tooth is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable celebrity fragrance brands on the market.

About Scent Beauty

Scent Beauty is a modern fragrance and beauty company transforming the way consumers experience scent through innovation, accessibility and sustainability. The company collaborates with cultural icons and globally recognized names to launch distinctive fragrance brands, including partnerships with AllSaints, Dolly Parton and Stetson. With both direct-to-consumer and retailer/distributor models, a growing global warehouse network and a mission to make premium fragrance more accessible and eco-conscious, Scent Beauty is redefining what it means to bring beauty to the world.

To learn more or to shop the Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter collection, visit www.FragrancebySabrina.com .

For any media inquiries, please contact: sweettooth@infinitycreativeagency.com

