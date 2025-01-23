Swedish tech company launches wireless condition based lubrication system monitored via App with AI-based decision support

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintenance procedures are a critical area for many industrial companies, where production disruptions can be extremely costly. An example is the lubrication of rotation machine parts, bearings, gears, and chains. These tasks are time-consuming for maintenance staff and challenging to monitor to ensuring lubrication occurs and determining when it is needed. The Swedish tech company pureSignal of Sweden AB has recently launched the wireless lubrication system pureALUBE, which is monitored via an app and features AI-based decision support. This system represents a significant technological breakthrough in proactive maintenance, and international interest has been high. Agreements with distributors in several European countries have already been signed.

To enhance the interplay between production requirements in highly automated operations and maintenance routines, pureSignal of Sweden AB has developed the wireless condition based lubrication system pureALUBE. Featuring sensors that communicate wirelessly over distances of up to 2 km, the system allows lubrication cartridges to be installed across large factory areas. Even when lubrication points number in the hundreds, maintenance personnel have complete control via a user-friendly app and access to AI-based decision support. pureALUBE was developed in close collaboration with Perma-Tec GmbH & Co., a world leader in automatic lubrication systems with more than 55 million systems installed worldwide.

The advantages of pureALUBE mark a dramatic improvement compared to the routines still commonly used in many companies. Maintenance staff can easily check via the app that connected lubrication cartridges are working as they should and see when refills are needed. Additionally, the system monitors whether machines are in operation, automatically stopping and starting lubrication as needed.

Rapidly Growing Demand for Data-driven Maintenance Routines

pureSignal of Sweden AB is one of five sister companies within the Swedish Erinova Group, headquartered in Gothenburg. In 2022, the group had a combined turnover exceeding 220 million SEK and more than 100 employees. The companies offer technical solutions, products, and services that help businesses improve operational reliability, streamline maintenance, increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance profitability. Examples include condition monitoring systems, reverse engineering for manufacturing spare parts, and systems for risk analysis.

Founded in 2022, pureSignal of Sweden AB aims to develop products for industries undergoing rapid transitions to data-driven production and operations with digitalized and integrated information flows. pureSignal previously launched the wireless vibration sensor pureMEMS and the speed sensor purePULSE. With its sights set on a vast international market, the company has quickly expanded into Europe.

Christoffer Eriksson, CEO of pureSignal of Sweden AB, has also been instrumental in building the Erinova Group from the ground up as a co-owner.

"We are, of course, thrilled by how well our products have been received in the market. The need for data-driven maintenance routines and wireless technology for condition monitoring is growing significantly in many countries. In just a few years, we have established collaborations with distributors across Europe."

Smart condition based lubrication and AI Intelligence Deliver Significant Cost Savings

The launch of the pureALUBE lubrication system takes the company's integrable platform for smart condition monitoring to a new level. The platform, marketed under the name pureFamily, enables integration where a single machine in a factory can have all three products installed, providing comprehensive monitoring for speed, vibration, and lubrication needs.

Industries where pureFamily and smart lubrication with pureALUBE bring substantial benefits include the process, chemical, and paper industries, mining, power and heat plants, and large parts of the manufacturing sector.

Christoffer Eriksson highlights several drivers behind the strong market interest in pureALUBE:

"There's no doubt that smart lubrication with pureALUBE enables significant cost savings and increased profitability. Reducing production disruptions and breakdowns, minimizing unnecessary wear, increasing production system availability, and streamlining maintenance work quickly deliver results. The app and AI-supported analysis also play a significant role in providing maintenance personnel with full control and the ability to make the right decisions."

Examples of information and functionalities available via the pureALUBE app include notifications for replacing lubrication cartridges, the remaining amount of lubricant, alerts, and starting/stopping lubrication. The service is offered as a monthly subscription with three tiers. Basic provides all essential functions, Expert includes advanced analytics, and Multiviz AI grants access to automated analyses and AI-based decision support.

For more information, contact:

Christoffer Eriksson, CEO, pureSignal AB

Phone: +46 709 10 85 05

Email: christoffer.eriksson@erinovagroup.com

