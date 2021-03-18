Swedish Stirling and SMS group sign a memorandum of understanding

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Stirling AB (publ) and SMS group GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the use of the PWR BLOK technology for energy recovery projects in Europe within the ferroalloy industry, and the parties have expressed an intention that a first pilot project shall consist of one PWR BLOK 400-F.

The Swedish cleantech company Swedish Stirling has today signed an agreement with the SMS group in order to start using Swedish Stirling's PWR BLOK technology for energy recovery projects in Europe within the ferroalloys industry. PWR BLOK 400-F is a container-based solution in which Stirling engines are used to recover energy from flare and industrial residual gas combustion. This new energy recycling method is developed by Swedish Stirling and allows for significant electricity and cost savings to industries, as well as reduction of their CO 2 emissions. The focus of the cooperation between the companies will initially be in the Spanish market. The parties have expressed an intention that a first pilot project shall consist of one PWR BLOK 400-F.

"A collaboration with SMS group enables a faster establishment and roll-out of PWR BLOK, as well as an expansion of areas of use of the technology. It also means that Europe will very likely be the first market for PWR BLOK outside South Africa," says Dennis Andersson, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Swedish Stirling.

"SMS group have always been dedicated to green production and building eco-compatible plants. PWR BLOK is a recycling technology that will accelerate the global metal industry's ambition to reach net zero missions and lower production costs," says Thilo Wübbels, General Manager Environmental Technologies at SMS group.

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30 ir@swedishstirling.com.

