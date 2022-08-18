Swedish Stirling AB: Half year report 2022

Clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB publishes its half year report for 2022 today.

VÄSTRA FÖRLUNDA, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its interim report for the period 1 January 2022 - 30 June 2022 today. The full report is available for download on the company's website. Material events during the second quarter include the following:

Net sales for the quarter totalled TSEK 33 (TSEK -). Overall revenue and capitalised work for the quarter amounted to TSEK 461 (TSEK 16 484).

The loss per share before dilution for the quarter was SEK -0.37 (SEK -0.13) .

. Significant investments were made in the plant to handle serial production and associated testing prior to delivery.

A delegation of Glencore's management teams from both South Africa and Switzerland visited Swedish Stirling's plant in Sibbhult to observe the production of the first PWR BLOK units to be produced for Lion Smelter in South Africa . They also visited the head office in Gothenburg for a presentation of Swedish Stirling's R&D operations.

Swedish Stirling hired Jonas Hedelin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company's senior management. Jonas has previously been CFO of several listed companies. He assumed his position as CFO on 15 August.

Material events after the end of the period:

Glencore International AG, Merafe Resources Limited and the afJochnick family have undertaken to subscribe for preference shares in the event of a new issue of such shares later in the year, as planned by Swedish Stirling. The subscription undertakings amount to a total of SEK 37 million .

