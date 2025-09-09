Swedish GreenTech can meet AI's global energy needs - with waste gas

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is growing at record speed – but it consumes enormous amounts of electricity. At the same time, even greater amounts of energy are wasted when landfill and other gas sources are burned off in open flames – a process known as flaring. Now, Swedish-American tech company TEXEL is launching a solution that delivers reliable green AI by harnessing energy from these untapped resources. The first European commercial pre-launch will take place in Sweden on September 17.

AI is often described as the great technological shift of the future, but its rapid growth comes with a serious downside – skyrocketing electricity consumption. Data centers already account for nearly 1.5 percent of global electricity use, a share that is projected to multiply in the coming years. Without new solutions, power grids risk becoming overloaded, AI development could stall, and greenhouse gas emissions will rise. This is where the technology from the Swedish-American company TEXEL can play a decisive role.

– "AI's enormous energy demands risk overloading our already strained power grids. By harnessing local energy that would otherwise go to waste, we can provide a greener and more stable energy supply," says Lars Jacobsson, CEO and founder of TEXEL, and expert advisor to the EU Energy Commission.

On September 17, TEXEL will pre-launch its technology in Europe, showcasing the first commercial installation – built and designed for the U.S. market – at a landfill site in Gothenburg, Sweden, where waste has been decomposing for decades. Normally, the methane gas released from this process must be flared to reduce its climate impact, converting it into the less harmful greenhouse gas CO₂. With TEXEL's technology, however, that combustion is instead harnessed to generate AI – directly on site.

– "What we are showcasing in Sweden now is just a demonstration of the possibilities – but the potential is global. In the U.S. alone, gas equivalent to the electricity output of 14 nuclear reactors is flared – enough to power the country's rapidly growing AI demand for many years to come. Due to ongoing tariff turbulence between Europe and the U.S., the American launch has been delayed, making this European 'sneak peek' of the technology possible," says Lars Jacobsson.

At the core of TEXEL's technology is the ability to convert heat into electricity through a proven solution that is becoming increasingly attractive as energy prices rise and demand for green alternatives grows. The technology can be applied to a wide range of energy solutions – from storing energy in thermal batteries that can later be converted into electricity, to harnessing biofuels and flared gases.

To accelerate its growth, TEXEL acquired the Nasdaq-listed company Swedish Stirling and its existing production facilities in Sibbhult, Sweden. For some time, the company has been evaluating various establishment options in Sweden, including Malmö and Gothenburg, but is now prioritizing a U.S. launch. TEXEL's expansion in the U.S. will also create many new job opportunities as the technology is rolled out – along with a growing demand for both manufacturing and service.

– "Since 2010, TEXEL has been developing its technology with a strong focus on large-scale energy storage – and now finds itself in the right place, at the right time, with the right technology as AI suddenly surges onto the market. Our main focus right now is the U.S., but Europe is also a key future market for the company, and we are of course open to all dialogues regarding an establishment here," concludes Lars Jacobsson.

CONTACT:

Daniel Wilke

TEXEL Energy

daniel@texeles.com

+4673 632 98 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/r/swedish-greentech-can-meet-ai-s-global-energy-needs---with-waste-gas,c4231767

The following files are available for download: