Swedish BLIXT Joins NATO's DIANA Programme - Leading Innovation in Power Technology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLIXT, a global leader in programmable power, has been selected to participate in NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). This prestigious programme highlights BLIXT's innovative energy solutions, designed to address the most critical needs of modern power infrastructure and sustainable energy systems.

Through DIANA, BLIXT will further develop its X-Verter® - a groundbreaking solution for energy storage and efficient power management with potential for both civilian and military applications. Dual-use technologies, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, play a crucial role in today's conflict management. In addition to traditional military equipment, technological innovations with dual-use capabilities have become an essential component of modern defense capabilities.

Programmable Power for More Efficient and Sustainable Infrastructure

BLIXT's programmable power technology transforms traditional static energy systems into flexible, software-defined solutions. The X-Verter® is specifically designed to optimize energy storage and enable seamless integration between various power sources and loads, such as backup power for critical infrastructure.

For end-users like data centers, telecom operators, electric vehicle stakeholders, and manufacturing industries, BLIXT's technology provides key benefits, including improved operational reliability, reduced power losses, and enhanced energy efficiency.

"Our X-Verter® ensures exceptional flexibility, allowing it to adapt to the unique requirements of land, sea, and air operations, while maintaining consistent performance in critical scenarios," said Trued Holmquist, Co-founder and CEO of BLIXT.

Beyond the X-Verter®: BLIXT's Broader Expertise

BLIXT's expertise extends beyond the X-Verter®. The company's first product portfolio, BLIXT Zero® - solid-state switchgear - has redefined energy management systems by offering real-time control and management of power flows. Applications include programmable protection for electrical installations, detailed monitoring for predictive maintenance in industries and data centers, as well as load management to stabilize power grids. These innovations demonstrate BLIXT's commitment to developing technologies that meet the high demands of today's power infrastructure.

Over 2,600 Applications - BLIXT Chosen as One of Sweden's Representatives

Launched by NATO in 2023, DIANA aims to solve complex societal challenges through groundbreaking dual-use technologies. By working within the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystems of NATO's 32 member countries, DIANA identifies and supports innovative companies developing solutions for the Alliance's key needs.

With Sweden's recently approved NATO membership, Swedish companies like BLIXT are participating in the DIANA programme for the first time. This opens new opportunities for collaboration within the Alliance and strengthens Sweden's role in advancing technological progress.

Out of over 2,600 applications submitted to DIANA's 2024 Challenge Call, BLIXT was selected through a highly competitive process. As part of the programme, each selected company will receive €100,000 in funding to further develop their technological solutions. Participants will also gain access to training, expertise in technology, commercial development, and defense, as well as opportunities to test their solutions in specialized environments.

This year's focus on sustainable energy systems underscores the importance of innovative solutions like BLIXT's programmable power systems, which enhance the Alliance's ability to address future defense challenges.

About BLIXT

Founded in 2018 in Sweden, BLIXT is a global leader in programmable power, delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine energy management. The company's patented solid-state technologies enable real-time control of energy systems, offering unmatched control, efficiency, reliability, and adaptability. With products such as BLIXT Zero® and X-Verter®, BLIXT is committed to driving progress in energy resilience and sustainability worldwide.

About DIANA

DIANA is the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, a NATO organisation with a mission to locate and accelerate dual-use innovation across the Alliance. DIANA provides technology developers with the resources, networks and expertise to address critical defence and security challenges, to create a more peaceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.diana.nato.int.

