Recent NordVPN study shows that Swedes spend a quarter of their life on the internet

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey by the leading virtual private network provider NordVPN revealed that Swedes spend 22 years, 1 month, and 21 days of their lifetime online. Compared to the average life expectancy, which in Sweden is 83 years , it is more than a quarter of their lives.

During a typical week, Swedes spend a bit less than 45 hours using the internet, which is the equivalent of almost two days.

Out of those 45 hours per week, 17 hours are spent working, while the remaining 28 hours - for various online activities.

Biggest amount of time spent on social media

The biggest amount of Swedes' time per week - 7 hours and 27 minutes - is spent scrolling through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Just a half-hour less - 6 hours and 51 minutes - are spent streaming TV shows and films on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu.

A further 5 hours and 17 minutes a week are spent listening to music on Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and other similar platforms. while 2 hours and 44 minutes are dedicated to watching videos, for example, on Youtube.

Besides that, 1 hour and 45 minutes/week are given for life administration (e.g. online banking), 54 minutes - for video calling, for example, Skype, Zoom, while the other 50 hours are spent researching (e.g. Wikipedia).

"Today, the majority of our lives can be conducted online from making payments to providing entertainment for ourselves with TV shows and games. And that's why we should pay special attention to online cyber threats.

Tailored messages creating a sense of urgency, suspicious or unknown sender, poor language, uncertain attachments and links - these are the first signs of a scam to watch out for. Only open attachments from the people you trust, and if there are any doubts - do not hesitate to discuss the case with your colleagues and friends," warns Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN .

Methodology: The survey was commissioned by NordVPN and conducted by the external company Norstat on October 22-30, 2021. The survey's target group was residents of Sweden aged 18-74, and the sample was taken from national internet users. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and place of residence.

SOURCE NordVPN - https://nordvpn.com/sv/