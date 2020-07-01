Swedavia Enhances Their Wi-Fi Service and Moves to the Cloud With Aptilo

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedavia, the state-owned Swedish Airport developer and operator, has further enhanced their Wi-Fi service and moved to the cloud with Aptilo Networks .

The ten largest airports in Sweden, with 42 million passengers yearly, are owned and operated by Swedavia. Since 2005, Swedavia has put their trust in Aptilo's experts managing the Wi-Fi service from servers in Swedavia's data center.

Now Swedavia has renewed the contract for another three years and is moving from in-house operations to the Aptilo private cloud offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Swedavia can now use the latest Aptilo features for Wi-Fi marketing, analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT). This includes the new Wi-Fi access method using an icon-based survey . It provides enhanced insights about the user with the smallest user effort. The login page ( Wi-Fi Captive Portal ) is split into several screens. The user provides data by clicking on icons, rushing on to the next page. One of Aptilo's other airport customers gained 15% more Wi-Fi users overnight by using this approach instead of a traditional login.

"We are proud to have earned Swedavia's trust for another three years," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We will continue to help them deliver state-of-the-art connectivity services at their airports. It is also wonderful that Swedavia has joined our cloud-first strategy. Our new IoT offerings, Aptilo Wi-Fi Zero-touch and Aptilo IoT CCS , are both by default delivered as services on AWS."

