Sweco publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco (NASDAQ: SWEC-B) has concluded a successful 2024, achieving strong growth and profitability, driven by the ongoing green transition and expanding areas such as security, defence and digitalisation. Net sales rose by 8 per cent, and EBITA increased by 20 per cent year-on-year. With 22,000 experts working on 150,000 projects, Sweco strengthens its position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy.

Key financial highlights for 2024 include:

Net sales surpassing SEK 30 billion

EBITA exceeding SEK 3 billion

A full-year double-digit margin, the first in over a decade

The green transition remained a core driver in all Sweco's markets and positively impacted the energy and industry segments. Most business areas experienced good market conditions in the infrastructure, water, environment and energy segments. Sweco also noted increasing demand in segments such as defence and security, pharma, health care and data centres, while parts of the real estate and industrial segment remained weaker.

"2024 was a successful year with good growth and strong profitability. I am proud that Sweco's experts play such a vital role in planning and designing a stronger, more competitive and resilient Europe. We have a strong position in advising clients in the green transition, and we grow in areas such as defence and security. Digitalisation and AI served as powerful means to further accelerate internal efficiency, create value in client projects and evolve the service offering," says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.

Sweco remains one of the industry's most attractive employers, with high employee satisfaction and decreasing voluntary turnover. In 2024, Sweco recruited 3,500 new employees through active recruitment and acquisitions. Despite lower industry-wide transaction activity, Sweco successfully completed three acquisitions and is well-positioned for further growth.

Sweco's client-focused approach was confirmed in the annual survey with an average client satisfaction score of 8.8 out of 10.

Sweco's primary contribution to sustainable societal development, including reduced carbon footprint, is manifested through the 150,000 ongoing client projects for the private and public sector. In its own operations, Sweco's goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and to halve the company's emissions by 2030 from base-year 2020 levels. In 2024 Sweco received validation and approval of its near-term emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

