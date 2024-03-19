Sweat Economy Brings Japanese Language Capabilities to Sweat Wallet

The move enables millions of native Japanese speakers to access the app seamlessly

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweat Economy , the Web3 ecosystem on a mission to make the world more physically active, has launched a Japanese-language version of its Sweat Wallet mobile app. The move paves the way for millions of Japanese users to interact with the Sweat Economy ecosystem in their native tongue.

Japan has been one of the primary focus markets for Sweat Economy due to its strong and active fitness community. Sweat Wallet makes fitness fun and rewarding by allowing users to earn $SWEAT with their steps. Users can then trade $SWEAT for other mainstream crypto such as USDT, participate in prize draws, or transfer their earnings to other crypto platforms. Since launching in September 2022, Sweat Wallet has gained over 213,000 users in Japan, who have minted over 78 million $SWEAT and logged nearly 200 million steps.

Oleg Fomenko , Co-Founder of Sweat Economy said: "We're thrilled to launch Sweat Wallet in native Japanese, in what is one of the largest fitness markets in the world. Japan has always been one of our primary focus markets. Our Japanese community members on Discord have been very active and passionate about our product development. We are super excited to launch a localized version of the app to help Japanese users navigate and experience the app without any language barrier. We aim to inspire a new wave of physical activity in the country and incentivize individuals to lead healthier lives, paving the way for the next billion users looking to participate in The Movement Economy."

The Japanese version of Sweat Wallet is now available for download on iOS and Android. In addition to the Japanese launch, Sweat Economy has engineered a major breakthrough with NEAR Protocol's Chain Abstraction technology —with Oleg Fomenko delivering a demo of the milestone at ETHDenver. It demonstrates that the Sweat Wallet will soon be able to allow its 15 million users to run transactions on chains other than NEAR, without the need for complex knowledge to operate on different chains. This development demonstrates Sweat Economy's commitment to onboarding millions into both Web3 and The Movement Economy.

About Sweat Economy