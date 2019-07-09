Swazm Tackles Centralized Web Hosting Drawbacks, by Offering a Powerful Decentralized Computing and Storage Infrastructure

When companies worldwide use centralized web services, incidents end up affecting millions of users

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centralized web services are ok, until they go wrong. Cloudflare went down last week and millions of websites around the world went down with it. SWAZM, the next-generation decentralized storage and compute company, plans to tackle such issues by offering a new complete infrastructure solution with a reliable transfer network, storage capabilities, and compute containers.

The SWAZM infrastructure is capable of supporting millions of users at a very high network speed – guaranteeing cheaper, higher performance decentralized storage solution for applications. SWAZM also offers a robust and flexible development ecosystem, all possible due to its unique architecture that combines reliable transfer network, storage capabilities, and compute containers.

"Because companies like Cloudflare provide cloud computing services to millions of customers, a lot of sites and services were not working for some time due to the incident last week. This is a useful illustration of how much the internet is centralized nowadays and how that can bring big issues, as a vast number of websites & services can be disrupted by such incidents," said Vali Malinoiu, CEO at SWAZM.

"To prevent similar problems in the future, we must go beyond the cloud—modern applications have shown the limitations of cloud storage models, namely those of dependence on location and load balancing issues. SWAZM resolves these issues by using a mix of custom-tailored solutions that will serve as the bedrock for next-gen hosting and file storage services able to tap into the vast amount of unused computing, storage, and bandwidth resources available," explained Vali Malinoiu.

Importantly, SWAZM aims to also make use of the massive unused storage capacity that other solutions have overlooked—both on common devices, as well as in data centers. SWAZM has developed a powerful and flexible decentralized computing and storage engine, which will put to use any existent unused computing power, storage and bandwidth, guaranteeing a cheaper, higher performance decentralized storage solution for applications.

A global market for storage and computing power is expected to lead to a radically more efficient allocation of computing resources, guaranteeing cheaper IT services for everything from hosting services, to running apps etc., creating a more eco-friendly computing-based economy.

