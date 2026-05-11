PUNE, India , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, India's luxury wellness and healing destination located in Peacock Valley, Pune, has announced the relaunch of its portfolio of 19 integrative wellness and healing programs designed to address the growing global demand for preventive healthcare, longevity, biohacking, and evidence based holistic healing.

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary Relaunches 19 Integrative Wellness & Healing Programs in India

Spread across 51 acres at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountain range, the sanctuary combines Ayurveda, functional medicine, nutritional science, therapeutic nutrition, and modern wellness protocols within a luxury retreat environment. The relaunch reflects the increasing shift in global wellness travel, where individuals are seeking personalised transformation focused on metabolic health, emotional wellbeing, stress recovery, and long term vitality.

The newly relaunched portfolio has been structured into three key categories: Wellness Programs, Healing Programs, and Wellness Holiday experiences.

The Wellness Programs focus on stress management, digital detox, emotional balance, longevity optimisation, Ayurveda Panchakarma, babymoon wellness, and corporate wellness. Designed for high performing professionals and wellness conscious travellers, these programs aim to support recovery from chronic stress, burnout, sleep disruption, and lifestyle related fatigue.

Swastik has also expanded its clinically supervised Healing Programs, offering condition specific care for weight management, diabetes, gut health, sleep optimisation, cardiac wellness, chronic pain, women's hormonal health, liver health, fertility wellness, and deep detoxification. Each program integrates diagnostic assessments, personalised nutrition, Ayurvedic therapies, and lifestyle interventions.

One of the sanctuary's flagship offerings is the Cellular Vitality & Longevity program, developed around the growing global interest in biohacking and longevity. The program combines mitochondrial support therapies, circadian rhythm optimisation, microbiome focused nutrition, anti ageing protocols, and personalised wellness planning to support overall cellular health and vitality.

"We are seeing a major shift in how people approach health and wellbeing globally," said Anushree Nyati, Director, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary. "Today's wellness traveller is looking for meaningful, measurable transformation. Our vision is to create a sanctuary where ancient healing wisdom and modern wellness science come together to deliver deeply personalised experiences."

Founded in 2024, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary aims to position India as a leading destination for luxury wellness tourism.

About Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary is a luxury wellness and healing retreat located in Peacock Valley, Khadakwasla, Pune, India. Spread across 51 acres of natural landscape, it integrates Ayurveda, functional medicine, nutritional science, and personalised therapeutic care to deliver evidence based wellness experiences focused on longevity, preventive health, emotional wellbeing, and holistic healing.

Media Contact: Urvashi Mehta, Director Sales +91 9028679613

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