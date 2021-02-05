SVP Worldwide Announces Its New Research and Development Facility Opening in Huskvarna/Jönköping area in Sweden

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The epicenter of sewing R & D for the last 150 years has gained a new state-of-the-art facility. SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, has announced the opening of its new research and development offices in the Huskvarna/Jönköping area of Sweden. With over 3500 square meters of tech-focused space, the building features a "can't miss" neon-lit SINGER® sewing machine at the entrance of Soldattorpsgatan 3554 74 JÖNKÖPING.

The Huskvarna region has long been recognized for having created the most advanced sewing and embroidery machines in the world. This facility will be the central location for the company's R & D teams with support teams in Shanghai, London, and Nashville. In addition, a group of sales, marketing, and customer service employees will also share the space.

"We are investing more than $110m in product development globally over the next five years and want to have the most technologically advanced facility with the space to continue to grow both physically and from a technological standpoint in this region," says CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl. "As our development increases in the space of software, app development, cloud computing, we feel our needs, in terms of the work environment, are always changing. This will allow us to stay on the forefront and aggressively recruit top engineering talent to the region."

Senior Vice President, Research and Development Kevin Keller adds, "When we began to look at our options for a new R&D facility, it was obvious that we needed to stay in the Huskvarna/Jönköping area. Developing our engineering footprint was critical in our decision process. We wanted a facility that could showcase our team and provide a state-of-the-art working experience in our industry."

SVP Worldwide, doing business through SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates, is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold annually across the globe. The company and its three iconic brands - SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF® - each has delighted consumers for over 475 years. These premium brands and products are regarded as the choice for serious sewists and novice crafters.

The company's corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, and supported by regional headquarters/sales offices located in Milan (Italy), Mexico City (Mexico), and Sydney (Australia) that, combined, reach consumers in more than 180 countries. SVP has manufacturing facilities across Asia and Latin America, multiple R&D centers, a software development center in Europe, and a global supply chain with distribution centers in all regions.

In 2018, SVP Worldwide was acquired by Ares Management, a publicly-traded, and leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $144 billion of assets under management and over 1,200 employees. Ares Management has made substantial investments to align SVP Worldwide for growth. To learn more visit www.svpworldwide.com

