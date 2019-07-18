Suzano Eucafluff Presents Advantages Focusing on Sustainability and Innovation

Company announces Neutral Carbon Fluff supply to Ontex

SAO PAULO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzano Eucafluff, with its eucalyptus fluff, is positioned as a sustainable alternative for the disposable absorbent products industry. The product, in addition to bringing unique features such as greater absorption and liquids retention, greater comfort and discretion for the end user, also presents good environmental performance.

Eucafluff's life cycle assessment, done in a comparative way, shows that the product has a favorable outcome in several categories of environmental impact, such as a lower greenhouse gas emissions, water and fossil fuel consumption, as well as a reduced land use. Besides that, it has sustainable management practices of eucalyptus, environmental certifications and Suzano's commitment to environmental conservation.

Suzano aims to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for its customer´s business challenges. This is the case with Ontex, the fifth largest producer in the personal hygiene segment and a strategic partner for the consolidation of Eucafluff in the market. The sustainable purpose alignment between the two organizations resulted in a 2019 carbon neutral supply project for Ontex's operations in Italy, France, Mexico and Brazil. "We are very supportive of this initiative taken by our supplier Suzano Eucafluff. Ontex has set itself a challenging goal to become carbon neutral by 2030. In order to do so, we appreciate all efforts made by our suppliers to support us reaching this goal." says Bart Waterschoot, Group Sustainability & Product Stewardship Director at Ontex.

About Suzano

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America's largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, plays a part in the lives of over two billion people. The company adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.

