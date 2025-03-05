Suvoda launches Sofia, a new AI assistant to simplify management of clinical trials

From many clicks to one query, drug supply managers can more quickly access, analyze, and visualize the trial supply data they need.

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today announced the early adopter launch of Sofia, an artificial intelligence assistant designed to simplify how study teams access and review clinical trial information.

Sofia is available on the Suvoda Platform and can be enabled by sponsors looking to provide drug supply managers with efficient access to vital information through an intuitive chat interface, reducing what were once multi-screen, multi-click processes to simple conversations.

"When creating Sofia, we asked ourselves: What if clinical trial staff had an AI assistant that could alleviate their administrative burdens?" said E.K. Koh, Chief Product Officer at Suvoda. "Sofia became our answer. It's an exciting opportunity to streamline the management of clinical trials."

Built with Suvoda's commitment to reliability and security, Sofia brings greater efficiency to clinical trial operations, while adhering to data privacy and other regulatory requirements in clinical research.

Sofia's key capabilities include:

Streamlines Information Retrieval: Users access trial information through natural language queries that simplify navigation. They can now easily find answers that otherwise would span multiple screens, putting information they need at their fingertips.

Improves Productivity in Drug Supply Management: Drug supply managers can more quickly complete tasks like compare depot inventories, review drug lot releases for specific countries, check shipment details, and look over participant visit schedules, helping reduce workload and support operational efficiency.

Provides Reliable Responses: Sofia answers questions using expert instructions developed by subject matter experts with deep industry experience. It will "show its work" to users who wish to verify the results and will only answer questions that it has been trained on, helping avoid hallucinations in the answers that plague typical AI tools.

Includes Privacy Controls: Built specifically for clinical trials, Sofia operates with safeguards, including restrictions to study data based on user role which keeps customer data accessible to only authorized users and helps to maintain the study blind. Sofia also has guardrails to protect customer and patient data from exposure to public domain AI models.

Creates Visualizations: Sofia can create charts, graphs, and tables to help users more easily digest data.

Supports Global Operations: Individuals can converse with Sofia in their preferred language.

Sofia is currently optimized for drug supply managers using Suvoda Interactive Response Technology (IRT), with plans to expand to other users and products across the Suvoda Platform. This strategic rollout demonstrates Suvoda's dedication to thoughtful innovation that prioritizes reliability and user experience in clinical trial technology.

"There is a lot of hype around AI, but there is also a lot of promise," said Koh. "We've approached our work with Sofia with extreme diligence because in clinical trials there is no room for error."

Named after a Greek word for "wisdom," Sofia embodies Suvoda's guiding principle to enable clinical trial sponsors, sites, and patients to Trial Wisely. It is one more example of Suvoda's determination to smooth clinical trial complexity and give sponsors and sites the control over their trials to more efficiently bring life-saving therapies to those who need them most.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare diseases. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) consistently exceeds the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,800 trials across 95 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

