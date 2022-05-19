Suvoda Launches Flexible Approach to Simplify Consent Management, Increasing Visibility and Control in Clinical Trials

Phase III trials — especially for life-saving therapies — can last years with numerous changes to treatment over the course of the trial. Currently, these trials have the highest protocol deviations. According to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development January/February 2022 Impact Report, protocols with three or more amendments add an average of three weeks to a treatment's planned duration, resulting in an increased burden for study teams and a higher risk of mistakes. Suvoda has designed an easily adoptable solution that makes it simple to collect and store consent documents electronically — providing real-time visibility and remote monitoring that both minimizes potential problems with re-consenting that may appear down the road as well as inspection findings related to the overall informed consent process.

"Informed consent is a continuous process that must be repeated throughout a patient's clinical trial journey, and no company is exempt from the possibility of lost data and time that re-consenting can bring," said Jagath Wanninayke, CEO of Suvoda. "By listening to customers and patients throughout the early adopter phase, we have designed an eConsent solution that anticipates these challenges before they arise, while also simplifying the consent management with minimal or no changes to existing processes – both at the sponsor and the site."

Despite the growing virtualization of clinical trials, some countries still do not allow e-signatures. However, Suvoda eConsent offers a wide range of flexibility to accommodate variances in regulations by country, consent types, consent methods, and device requirements — creating a clear consent process that keeps trials moving.

The Value of a Unified Platform

eConsent is one of three unified offerings on Suvoda's platform that helps manage time-sensitive, mission-critical moments in life-sustaining trials for patients, sites, and sponsors. By uniting eConsent and IRT technology on a single platform, sponsors can share trial details with patients in an interactive manner, while increasing patient enrollment, compliance, and retention.

eConsent and IRT support remote monitoring by allowing clinical research associates to review data in reports through the portal instead of having to go on-site. Teams will be able to maintain real-time visibility of each patient's consent status across study sites and track other key consent metrics alongside those tracked in IRT (e.g. consent, screening, randomization, dosing, visit schedule, re-consenting). This unified platform allows teams to ensure consented patients are assigned to the correct clinical trial protocol, and will help automate decisions by ensuring patients are re-consented before moving to their next step in the trial. This automated control, combined with remote monitoring, helps to safeguard quality and compliance.

In addition to eConsent and IRT, Suvoda offers eCOA, expected to be broadly available by the beginning of 2023. eCOA makes it easier for patients to report critical outcome data, making Suvoda's seamless platform even stronger and better able to support the entire patient clinical trial journey.

