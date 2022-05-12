Suvoda and N-SIDE Announce Agreement to Deliver Integrated Clinical Trial Optimization and IRT Solutions for Real-Time Demand Planning

To date, the two companies have successfully partnered on more than 100 clinical trials in drug development, activating machine learning based on real-time data and increased efficiency in trial supply. Suvoda's IRT enables the implementation of optimized resupply strategies with adapted IRT algorithms that seamlessly integrate N-SIDE's forecasting and mathematical optimization recommendations. This results in significant cost savings through reduced drug wastage and accelerated trial timelines.

Partnership Delivers Faster Start and Flexible Supply Strategy

The most successful forecasting and optimization strategies consider the end-to-end supply chain, including impact assessments of trial design decisions. Efficient strategies — like the ones jointly deployed by N-SIDE and Suvoda — must be carefully evaluated and implemented, and have the flexibility to adapt in real-time to the unknowns that come with clinical trials.

"As global clinical trials grow more complex, clinical trial professionals need the right partners and tools to help them gain control and account for the 'what ifs' as quickly as possible," said Anthony Encarnacao, Vice President, Global Partnerships for Suvoda. "N-SIDE has a history of excellence in clinical supply optimization that is unrivaled in the industry, and Suvoda is known for delivering clinical trial technology solutions that are built to manage change quickly. Our seamless integration and deep expertise will enable study teams to focus on other day-to-day decisions, while giving them peace of mind in their drug supply strategy."

This partnership allows for the inclusion of a flexible IRT solution during the development of the trial protocol, giving Suvoda greater visibility into the supply chain parameters based on the protocol discussions and finalization. Moving IRT more upstream in the startup process helps mitigate the risks and time constraints associated with last minute IRT implementations. Clients also gain access to N-SIDE's real-time monitoring of recruitments, demands, and inventories, supported by Suvoda's data. Coupled with N-SIDE's optimization, sponsors and CROs will experience an expedited IRT contracting, set-up, and build process, with greater optimization after study go-live.

"In a world where decisions are made every day by different teams, with different objectives, it is easy to forget the impact that decisions have outside of one's team," explains Amaury Jeandrain, head of BD engineering at N-SIDE. "We connect clinical operations, supply chain, manufacturing, and IRT to ensure a global optimum that reduces drug waste while increasing patient centricity and accelerating trial timelines. And, working with partners like Suvoda, who understand this challenge and are able to bring flexibility and efficiency within their solutions, is a big step towards this objective."

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com . Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About N-SIDE

N-SIDE is a deeptech company that empowers organizations in the life sciences to make better decisions and optimize the use of critical resources. We're doing so by combining deep industry expertise with applied mathematics and artificial intelligence into easy to use and cutting-edge software that transforms uncertainty and complexity into clear decisions. We have been an active player in clinical trial supply chain management for over 20 years and work with the majority of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. With our software solution, the N-SIDE Suite, and expert services, we streamline the clinical supply of pharmaceutical and biotech companies by accelerating clinical plans, mitigating risks and curbing drug waste. We empower clinical leaders to make better, faster, and safer decisions for patients waiting for life-changing medications. Our successes on over 10,000 trials include an average of 20%-60% of drug waste and cost reduction, with no delays due to drug shortages and an acceleration of 2-6 months of clinical trial timelines.

Media Contact

Mary Conway

Clyde Group

Mary.Conway@clydegroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815304/N_Side_Logo_2.jpg

SOURCE Suvoda LLC