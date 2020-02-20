Sustainalytics Launches ESG Data Product for Institutional Investors

Investors Can Develop ESG Insights Leveraging Sustainalytics' Comprehensive ESG Dataset

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data, today launched Sustainalytics' ESG Data – a broad set of ESG indicators designed to fulfill the needs of investors looking to develop ESG insights. Investors can use Sustainalytics' ESG Data for security selection, portfolio construction, risk and scenario analysis, and to meet disclosure requirements.

Sustainable investing is growing rapidly with more than USD 85 trillion in assets under management from signatories of the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). With the proliferation of sustainable investment assets, investors are becoming more sophisticated in their use of ESG information and want a robust ESG dataset to generate ESG insights. Sustainalytics' ESG Data offers in-depth coverage on 11,000 companies across 138 subindustries.

With over 220 ESG management, corporate governance and event Indicators covering a variety of themes, Sustainalytics' ESG Data enables investors to combine indicators in a way that reflects their view of ESG risks and opportunities. All indicators are based on a high-quality and reputable methodology. Below is more insight on the firm's variety of indicators.

ESG Management Indicators assess the quality of a company's ESG-related policies, programs, and management systems and performance. These indicators can include the carbon intensity trend of a company relative to its peers, or the quality of a business ethics program.

ESG Event Indicators gauge the severity and frequency of a company's involvement in ESG-related operational or supply chain controversies, such as land use and biodiversity, quality and safety, and labor relations.

"With more mainstream investors taking ESG considerations into account, Sustainalytics' institutional clients are looking for a robust and flexible dataset that can support their unique investment decision-making and ESG integration processes," said Megan Wallingford, product manager of Sustainalytics' ESG Data. "By offering indicator-level data through our ESG Data product and analysis via our ESG Research and Ratings, we are able to fulfill investors' wide array of ESG information needs."

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For over 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. With 16 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 600 staff members, including over 200 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

